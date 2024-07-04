My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The first part of My Hero Academia Season 7 has come to an end, and fans cannot wait for the next course after the last episode’s cliffhanger ending. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 will be released after a break, and fans are fervently waiting to find out what happens next with Jiro, Tokoyami, and Hawks clearly in danger. Don’t miss the episode as it drops and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 Release date and streaming details

As officially announced on the show's Twitter/X account, the MHA anime is on a break this week. Fans can expect My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 to be released on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

Japanese audiences can catch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 on local networks such as Nippon TV and its associated channels. For international viewers, the episode will be available for streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The above tweet from the My Hero Academia anime’s official Twitter/X account roughly translates to:

『My Hero Academia』 Season 7

Episode 9 (No.147) "EXTRAS"

Thank you for watching!

Next episode airs on Saturday, July 13th!

Season 7, Second Cour begins with Episode 10 (No.148)

"Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!" Look forward to it!!

Expected plot of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 will be titled Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!! With Jiro and Tokoyami having sustained heavy injuries during their fight, where Jiro even lost one of her Earphone Jacks, fans can expect her to struggle against All For One.

However, given the scenes from the previews, Jiro will likely overcome this disadvantage and counterattack, as Hawks and Tokoyami back her up. Endeavor, likely facing emotional turmoil as his past haunts him, will bring himself back to the fight determined to right his wrongs. Fans can also expect glimpses of Bakugo and Best Jeanist fighting together against Shigaraki as well.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 is titled Extras. The aftermath of Shoto Todoroki's victory over Dabi boosts the morale of the heroes at the Kamino site. Burnin announces Dabi's defeat to the other heroes, and this makes them focus on subduing the remaining Nomu.

Meanwhile, the news spreads to various battlefronts, including the command center, where All Might and Naomasa Tsukauchi find renewed hope. Spinner, upon learning of Dabi’s capture, is enraged as he commands the hetomorph army to fight. At the Gunga Mountain Ruins, Endeavor and Hawks confront All For One.

Despite feeling encouraged by Shoto's victory, Endeavor ends up struggling against All For One's psychological manipulation and superior combat skills in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9. Flashbacks then reveal the heroes' strategy to target All For One's life support mask, based on information from Stain.

In the present, Endeavor and Hawks attempt to execute this plan, but All For One counters their attacks effectively, exploiting their weaknesses. He tells Endeavor about his connection to the fire at Sekoto Peak and Dabi, enraging the hero in the process.

As Endeavor loses his composure, All For One injures him gravely before shifting his focus to Hawks. Tokoyami and Jiro intervene in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9, flying in to save Hawks as they show their determination to support the heroes no matter the dangers.

A fierce battle ensues, as Hawks, Tokoyami, and Jiro strategize to destroy All for One's mask. Jiro is terrified and remembers how Deku and Aoyama were targeted by All For One all this time, wondering how they got through it all.

As All For One targets Jiro and Tokoyami as they freeze up, Hawks pushes the attack away. However, the attack still hits, and My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 concludes as All For One injures all three heroes, while calling them delusional supporting characters.

