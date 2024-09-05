My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16: Sad Man’s Parade To Create Chaos Among Heroes; Release Date And More

With Spinner awakening Kurogiri from his slumber, the battle has dramatically shifted in favor of the villains. Meanwhile, as Himiko Toga transformed into Twice, her and Dabi have entered the battle against Endeavour, which is set to take place in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16: Release date and streaming details

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 is scheduled to debut on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the anime’s official website. Note that the release time may vary based on your location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will air on local networks such as Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV and its affiliates. Internationally, viewers can stream My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16

As per the episode preview, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 will be titled ‘The Chain Thus Far.’ The episode will continue where the previous episode left off, with Dabi and Toga entering the fray at Endeavor's location.

The episode will likely focus on the battle against Toga’s Sad Man’s Parade, where her ability to replicate Twice’s quirk creates a chaotic and dangerous situation for the heroes. As Toga unleashes an overwhelming number of Infinite Doubles across the battlefield, the heroes face the challenge of combating these clones.

While many fans expect a direct confrontation between Dabi and Endeavor, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 may not feature that battle extensively, as the scene remains crowded and chaotic. Furthermore, the episode will also see the reappearance of past foes, now joining as allies.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 is titled Butterfly Effect. The episode begins as a group of heteromorphs follow Spinner into Central Hospital, though their resolve falters upon encountering the medical staff standing guard.

Meanwhile, outside, Shoji is on the brink of defeat until a civilian expresses his doubts about the attack, prompting others to reconsider their actions. Despite attempts by Liberation soldiers to incite further violence, the assault is halted as the rioters start questioning their motives.

Inside the hospital, Spinner reaches Kurogiri's containment chamber at the same time as Present Mic. Using his Quirk, Present Mic knocks Spinner unconscious and prepares to destroy Kurogiri, believing Shirakumo to be lost forever in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15.

However, Spinner, using his remaining strength, gives Kurogiri Shigaraki's hand, pleading for help. This reawakens Kurogiri, with Shirakumo’s face partially exposed. Elsewhere, a weather reporter in America notices dramatic changes due to extreme heat signatures in Japan.

In Kamino, as Dabi prepares to fly towards Endeavor, he is intercepted by a Warp Gate. At U.A. Coffin, Aizawa and Monoma are interrupted by Kurogiri’s arrival with Present Mic. In Gunga, Dabi emerges alongside a Toga-transformed Twice, shocking Hawks.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 ends as Toga, who ingested Twice's blood, uses his Sad Man's Parade to unleash Infinite Doubles, swarming the battlefield.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.