My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Spinner and Mezo Shoji battled it out last episode as Spinner, under the influence of All For One, spearheaded the heteromorph assault against human society. Frustrated by their constant rejection and pity, the heteromorphs had rallied behind Spinner.

With Spinner having reached the confines of Central Hospital, fans can look forward to another emotionally charged episode as more of Kurogiri’s past is revealed in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15. Don’t miss the episode, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15: Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 is set to premiere on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the anime’s website. Keep in mind that the exact release time may differ according to your region and time zone.

For Japanese viewers, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 will air on local networks like Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. Outside of Japan, fans can stream the upcoming episode on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15

As per the episode preview and the anime’s official website, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 will be titled Butterfly Effect. The episode is expected to continue the conflict at Central Hospital, as Spinner, now inside the building, soon comes face-to-face with Kurogiri.

The episode may feature a flashback into Spinner's past, providing more context to his motivations that stem from his early life. Outside the hospital, the battle between the heroes, police, and the rioting mutants will escalate.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 will also include a rather emotional scene between Present Mic and Kurogiri, revealing more about Kurogiri's former self, Shirakumo. The episode will end with the beginning of the rematch between Dabi and Shoto Todoroki as well.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 recap

In My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14, titled ‘Together With Shoji,’ a flashback reveals Shoji’s harsh childhood, depicting the discrimination he faced due to his heteromorph appearance. In the present, as news of Dabi’s arrest spreads, Spinner leads a 15,000-strong heteromorph army against Central Hospital to free Kurogiri.

The heroes, including Present Mic, Rock Lock, Shoji, and Koda, are vastly outnumbered by the attackers. During the chaotic battle, Koda is labeled a traitor by the rioters, and a PLF adviser incites the crowd by recounting their history of oppression. Shoji then confronts Spinner with his Octablow attack, momentarily halting the rioters.

Spinner, disoriented by his new quirks, remains focused only on freeing Kurogiri in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14. Shoji questions the rioters’ motives and urges them to find peaceful solutions. Meanwhile, Koda’s quirk evolves, and he sends birds to disrupt the PLF adviser, dubbing the attack ‘Hitchcock Birds.’

As the battle continues, Spinner, determined to succeed, activates his Scalemail quirk and overpowers Shoji. Inspired by Shoji's words, Present Mic assists them, and they press on against the rioters. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 concludes with Spinner breaking into the hospital, driven by his desire to fulfill his mission and prove himself.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.