My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The final battle against All For One continues, with Tokoyami unleashing Dark Shadow against the villain. Gigantomachia has joined the fray under All For One’s command, only to turn against him unexpectedly. Now, with the heroes being defeated one by one, another steps up against the fearsome demon lord.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 is expected to see All Might make a dramatic return to the battlefield, though his role remains uncertain at this point. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and find out when it’s out, what to expect, where to stream it and a recap of the last episode here.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19: Release date and where to stream

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 will be released on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release the same day at around 1:30 am PT / 4:30 am ET / 8:30 am GMT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 will first air on Japanese networks like Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV, along with their 29 affiliates. Afterward, it will be accessible on local streaming services such as Hulu, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. For international viewers, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 will be titled ‘I Am Here,’ and will see the focus shift to the evacuees' status and the ongoing battle between Dabi and Endeavor. Dabi’s body is now severely damaged, but his intense hatred will continue to fuel his powerful flames.

Meanwhile, All For One is getting closer to Shigaraki, putting more pressure on the heroes. Todoroki and Iida will watch helplessly as the situation worsens. However, All Might is expected to make a sudden appearance.

He will be seen carrying a mysterious briefcase that could play a critical role. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 is also likely to explore the emotional clash between Endeavor and Dabi, possibly finaly reaching its climax.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18 is titled ‘It’s A Small World,’ and begins as Froppy realizes that Toga can only replicate the Quirks of those she genuinely loves, explaining how she could become Twice but not All For One or Dabi.

At the Gunga Villa, Tokoyami and Dark Shadow fight hard to hold down an increasingly youthful All For One, who grows stronger. Suddenly, Gigantomachia, controlled by Shinso's brainwashing, hurls a massive boulder at All For One.

Kirishima and Shinso ride atop Machia, using high-frequency waves mimicking All For One's voice to command the beast. When Mt. Lady fails to stop Machia, Ashido unleashes acid, halting Machia's attack and rescuing Shinso in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18.

The heroes use Machia against All For One, but Machia surprises everyone by speaking, enraged at being abandoned by his former master. Near the U.A. Sky Coffin, two reporters risk their lives to cover the battle. The episode ends with All For One defeating multiple heroes, stealing Hawks' Fierce Wings Quirk.

