My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 featured the dramatic return of Gentle Criminal and La Brava, along with Lady Nagant taking a sniper position from a distant rooftop. La Brava halted Skeptic's hacking attack and empowered Gentle, enabling him to use his air trampolines to prevent UA from crashing.

Meanwhile, Kurogiri’s disruption led to Aizawa being sidelined, allowing Shigaraki to access his Quirks—though Lady Nagant shot his hand before he could use Decay. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 promises to be thrilling as new forces enter the battlefield. With Toga's Twice duplicates wreaking havoc and threatening UA's collapse, the heroes need all the support they can get.

Don’t miss My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, where to watch it, and a recap of the previous episode.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17: Release date and where to stream

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 is set to premiere on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official anime website. Please note that the precise release time may differ based on your time zone.

For Japanese viewers, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 will be broadcast on local networks like Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. Internationally, it will be accessible for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Advertisement

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 will be titled ‘Hopes,’ and will likely center on the ongoing battle between Deku and Shigaraki. Lady Nagant’s intervention comes at a vital moment, halting Shigaraki's attack that could have undone the efforts of La Brava and Gentle.

The episode is expected to reveal more about Shigaraki’s struggle to merge with All For One, a situation that leaves him vulnerable. One of the vestiges of One For All has noted the difficulty Shigaraki is experiencing in fully integrating with All For One, suggesting his unstable state could be exploited by the heroes.

The episode may provide updates on Shigaraki’s current condition, with more about how his body is handling the conflict between his own will and All For One’s influence. This situation could be pivotal for Deku, as he faces off against Shigaraki in a battle where the latter's vulnerabilities may become crucial in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16, titled ‘The Chain Thus Far,’ Uraraka and Tsuyu follow Toga through the Warp Gate, joining Tokoyami and Jiro as they evade the swarm of Infinite Doubles. All For One uses the chaos as a cover to escape.

However, Hawks anticipates his move and blocks his path, realizing he is trying to reach Shigaraki. Meanwhile, Endeavor engages Dabi, hoping to confront his son. At the U.A. Coffin, Doubles overwhelm Aizawa and Monoma, disabling Erasure and triggering Shigaraki's explosion.

Skeptic hacks U.A., causing it to fall in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16, but La Brava counters, exposing his location and allowing heroes to capture him. Gentle, empowered by La Brava, arrives to stop U.A.'s descent, having gained the police's trust by preventing a mass prison escape.

As Shigaraki prepares to unleash his Quirk, Lady Nagant snipes his hand, preventing further destruction.

Advertisement

For more updates on My Hero Academia Season 7, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.