My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With the battle between Dabi and Endeavor wrapped up in the last episode, fans now look forward to My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 as the Himiko vs. Ochako fight is about to take place. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and find out when it drops, the expected plot and more details about the episode here.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20: Release date and where to stream

Fans can look forward to My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20, releasing on Saturday, October 05, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. This translates to a release time of around 8:30 am GMT / 1:30 am PT / 4:30 am ET on the same day for most international fans. Note that the release time might differ based on location and time zone.

In Japan, viewers can watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 on local networks like Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. For those outside Japan, the episode will be available to stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 will be titled ‘A Girl’s Ego,’ and will see the focus shift from the battle between Endeavor and Dabi to the confrontation between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga. Toga, having used Twice's Sad Man’s Parade, will target Ochaco as their unfinished business comes to the forefront.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 is expected to reveal Toga’s backstory, revealing more about her origins and the childhood experiences that shaped her current persona. Flashbacks may feature the League of Villains, with emphasis placed on Toga’s connection with Twice. This will likely be shown through a conversation between the two before returning to the present conflict.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 recap

Titled I Am Here, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 sees the heroes’ control room learn that a mole at the U.A. Sky Coffin has been disrupting operations but is quickly apprehended. Meanwhile, All For One (AFO) is rapidly approaching, requiring immediate intervention.

At Gunga Villa, it is revealed that Dabi’s temperature is rising dangerously, set to explode in less than 10 minutes, putting the evacuation route at risk. All Might contacts Shoto and Iida, who rush to assist. As Endeavor confronts Dabi, he notices a shard of ice on Dabi’s chest, an awakening of their mother's Ice Quirk in Dabi.

As Dabi’s flames get bigger, Endeavor attempts to lead him away, but Rei, Natsuo, and Fuyumi arrive to help cool him. Shoto arrives just in time, unleashing his Great Glacial Aegir, freezing Dabi from the inside and preventing the explosion. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 ends as Endeavor breaks down, apologizing to his family for everything.

