Top 6 Anime To Watch In July 2024: From Mayonka Punch To Shoshimin

The list of animes that have been released this summer keeps increasing, much to the excitement of fans. Doesn’t matter if you’re a hardcore otaku or a newcomer, the month of July promises a diverse range of anime.

From mystical creatures at war to humans falling in love, the anime scene is brimming with all types of characters and storylines. With so many new releases, it becomes a daunting task to find out which one’s the best for you, don’t fret, for we’ve got you.

Here’s a look at the Top 6 Anime to Watch in July 2024. Do note, these titles have all been released in July 2024.

1. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

The much-awaited sequel to ‘Fairy Tail’ premiered on July 7, 2024. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is based on the popular manga by Hiro Mashima. The first season of the anime was among one of the most popular animes, and Season 2 follows suit.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest revolves around the sealing of the Five Dragon Gods, who are as powerful as Acnologia. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

2. Mayonka Punch

Mayonka Punch is an original anime series created by Dōga Tōkō Shōjo. The series revolves around the life of Masaki, a member of a popular NewTube group, who gets fired during a controversial livestream.

She teams up with Live and aims to overtake the Harikiri Sisters in subscribers. The series is being produced by Kadokawa Corporation. A light novel series will also be published in July 2024, so there are plenty of reasons to watch Mayonka Punch.

Advertisement

Mayonka Punch is available on Crunchyroll. Medialink has also licensed the series in East and Southeast Asia for streaming on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube Channel.

3. Oshi No Ko Season 2

Oshi No Ko is based on the manga by Aka Akasaka. With over 15 million copies in circulation, it is one of the most popular ones, so fans were extremely excited to see the sequel. The series follows the life of two twins who try to solve the mystery of their previous lives.

Along with Season 2, a live-action movie is also in the works. Oshi No Ko Season 2 is available on HDIVE internationally.

4. Shoshimin

Almost 20 years after the original novel was published in 2004, the series has gotten its well-deserved anime adaptation. Shoshimin follows the life of two high school students, Jōgorō Kobato and Yuki Osanai, who keep getting caught up in mysteries.

The manga adaption of the series began in 2007. Studio Lapin Track is producing the series. Shoshimin is available on Crunchyroll. The series can also be found on Aniplus TV and Bahamut Anime.

Advertisement

5. Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc

The original anime premiered back in 1983. After almost 40 years, the sequel, Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc, is here. The series is based on the manga by Yoshinori Nakai and Takashi Shimada. It follows the adventures of the clumsy superhero, Kinnikuman.

With over 77 million copies sold, it is one of the most popular manga series of all time. The sequel is being produced by Production I.G. and will be available on Netflix. Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be a 12-part series.

6. The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies is based on a Yonkoma by the late Cocoa Fujiwara. Studio Bones is producing the show that follows the lives of Mira and Mimori, with the former falling in love with her at first sight.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies is available on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

Don't forget to add them to your watchlist if you have not seen them already. Grab some Popcorn and enjoy!

ALSO READ: Magic Maker Anime Gets 2025 Release Window With New PV And Visual; DEETS