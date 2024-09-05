My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11: Takuma Introduces Mina To His Family; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

Mina and Mamoru ventured to the store alone in the last episode, though they ended up getting lost on their way back. Thankfully, Mamoru assisted Mina in finding their way home. Later, Mina's speaker malfunctioned, prompting her and Mamoru to invent their own unique language.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 is expected to see Takuma and Mina’s relationship go a step further as he introduces her as his wife to his family, so don’t miss it. Here’s everything you need to know about its release and more.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11: Release date and streaming details

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 is slated for release on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 12 am JST, exclusively on streaming platforms. After its premiere on ABEMA in Japan, international viewers can watch the episode on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

Following the streaming release, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 will air on TV networks such as TOKYO MX, MBS, BS Asahi, AT-X, and CBC. In Japan, it will also be available on Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Expected plot in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11

As per the title preview and the anime’s official website, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11 will be titled ‘This Is My Wife.’ The episode is expected to feature a significant turning point in Takuma's relationship with Mina, as Takuma's uncle, Koshiro, visits his apartment and becomes shocked to learn that Takuma considers Mina, a robot, as his wife.

Koshiro will express his concern, suggesting that if Takuma is treating this marriage as a game or a way to cope, he should stop. Faced with his uncle's disapproval, Takuma will make the decision to introduce Mina to his parents in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 11.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 recap

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 is titled ‘My Wife And Child Got Lost.’ The episode begins with Mamoru exclaiming about the movie he and Takuma went for, eventually leading to Mina learning that Mamoru has been classified as a Class 1 robot.

To celebrate this, she decides to take Mamoru to the store for some groceries. However, while returning home, they find themselves lost due to a loss of connection to the internet. Mamoru's quick thinking and creativity help them navigate their way back successfully.

Later, Mina joins Takuma in the bath, but the recent encounter with Super Mina causes issues with her joints, which causes her speaker to get flooded during the bath. To cope with this, Takuma assigns certain sounds some meanings in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10.

While Takuma is at work, Mina teaches Mamoru how to read hiragana and katakana. The two then invent a new language to communicate with. Takuma ultimately picks up on their new way of communicating, and My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 ends as the bots decide to learn kanji next.

