No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Kaibara is no more, and the Grun Kingdom has been brought back under the peaceful reign of King Syberian, Tama’s father, once more. With Tama now rejoining Ozamu Dazai and his party on his journey to find Sacchan, fans can look forward to more of Sensei’s death-seeking adventures through this new world in the upcoming episodes.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8 will be introducing new characters as well, so don’t miss it as it hits screens. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, most fans will be able to watch the episode at various times on the same day. In Japan, it will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS networks.

Japanese viewers can stream No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8 on ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store. After its initial broadcast, audiences in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent will be able to watch the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8

According to the official website, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8 will be titled ‘That Hole Smells Really Immoral.’ The episode will follow Sensei’s party as they continue their journey after saving Tama and welcoming her back into the group. They will be seen arriving at a village located at the base of the World Tree, which is renowned for blessing travelers.

However, the village is now overrun by gamblers and unsavory individuals, transforming it into a place of corruption. The village chief requests the party's help restoring the village to its former peaceful state. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8 may see Sensei's group face a confrontation with those responsible for the village's decline.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7 recap

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7 is titled ‘Will You Sentence Me To Death Again?’ The episode begins with a flashback to Tama's childhood, revealing her life as Matilda, the princess of the Grun Kingdom.

Her brother Leon was intended to inherit the throne and serve as the family's martial artist, a role that frustrated Matilda. In the present, Matilda, now known as Tama, faces Kaibara in a battle. Kaibara's ability to consume flesh and gain others' powers gives him an overwhelming advantage.

Meanwhile, Sensei, Annette, and Nir search the castle for the Queen's journal, hoping it will help resolve the conflict. Upon finding the journal, Sensei decides that Matilda must face her challenges on her own in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7.

Kaibara shares his backstory, revealing that he was once a wealthy but bored human who killed for fun and ended up in this world after his death. Tama uses the journal to reflect on her life and her brother's legacy. She unlocks her Divine Beast powers and defeats Kaibara.

However, Kaibara, having consumed the Dark Lord's flesh, returns as a monster, only to be swiftly killed by Warderia. Later in the episode, King Syberian grants Matilda permission to rejoin Sensei's party, allowing her to pursue her dreams of being a martial artist. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7 ends as Tama reunites with Sensei, Annette, and Nir.

