No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5: Sensei Gets New Party Member; Release Date And More

Suzuki and his henchman Kotaro tried to herald a new era of dominion of Other Worlders in the last episode, but ultimately failed thanks to Sensei’s intervention. As Sensei and his party continue to travel the world in search of Sacchan, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 is set to see the trio arrive in Viridis village, where they will meet their next party member.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to differences in time zones, viewers outside Japan will experience the episode at different times. In Japan, it will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS networks.

Japanese audiences can also stream the episode on ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store. After its initial airing, international fans in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent will be able to watch No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5

As per the anime’s official website, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 will be titled ‘I'm Someone Who Wants to Die, Not a Dead Person’ (僕は死にたい人であって、 死人ではない). Sensei and his party will be seen arriving at Viridis village, where they meet Near, a kind boy who introduces them to a ‘warrior matching service.’

This service pairs Other Worlders with weak and helpless individuals needing protection. Annette, considering Sensei's safety, decides to invest heavily in this service despite her doubts. As this is likely a scam, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 will likely see Near join Sensei’s party once they defeat these Other Worlders.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4 recap

Titled ‘Don't Kill Yourself,’ No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4 begins with Suzuki turning Annette into one of his ‘unconditional slaves,’ aiming to control Vale town and, subsequently, Zauberberg. When Tama tries to retaliate, she is also turned into Suzuki's puppet.

Ysha reprimands Suzuki, reminding him that his Gift was not meant for such misuse, and vows that Vale will never surrender. In response, Suzuki unleashes his red wolf pets, causing widespread destruction in the town as they breathe fireballs everywhere.

Meanwhile, a possessed Tama attacks Sensei, destroying his armor and knocking herself out in the process. Ysha finds Sensei and reveals that Suzuki was weak-willed before acquiring his powers, which inspires Sensei to write his masterpiece in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4.

Learning Suzuki is at the cathedral, Sensei heads there with Ysha. At Zweiten Cathedral, Sensei drinks some poison before boldly entering the building. He greets Suzuki, expressing his intent to write a novel based on Suzuki. However, instead of a heroic tale, Sensei plans to depict Suzuki's downfall due to greed.

Enraged, Suzuki sends his red wolf beasts at Sensei, but Ysha shields him and uses her magic to defeat some of them. When the rest use fireball, Melos arrives with the armor’s helmet equipped, repelling them at Suzuki and Kotaro in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4.

Suzuki then sends his strongest pet, a great wolf, which ends up biting Sensei’s shoulder, but the poison in Sensei's body kills the beast instantly. Suzuki plays his final trump card by sending a possessed Annette. Sensei reminds Suzuki that Annette is stronger than he thinks.

He encourages Annette to remember her strength, and she returns to normal after stabbing her thigh. Out of options, Suzuki attempts suicide, but Sensei stops him in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4, asking to hear his story to complete his novel.

A flashback reveals Suzuki's past as a bullied boy who gained new powers and purpose in Zauberberg but felt discontented due to the natives' reactions. Sensei finishes his novel, calling it ‘No Longer Allowed in Another World,’ depicting a man who could neither become a hero nor a villain.

The novel's pages begin to shine and create a portal, sending Suzuki back to his world as Sensei tears a page. Ysha and Annette speculate that Sensei may have a unique skill that only works against Other Worlders and wonder if he was brought to Zauberberg for this purpose in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4.

The next day, Ysha gives Sensei a new coffin as they prepare to leave the town, warning Annette about the perilous journey ahead. Ysha asks Sensei if Suzuki would be unhappy again in their original world. Sensei says that while Suzuki's story as a hero is over in Zauberberg, his role in his own world is up to him.

The episode then transitions to Suzuki’s original world, where he is seen taking an interview to work at a supermarket. Suzuki gets the job, and No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 4 ends as he leaves the mart, prepared to begin a new chapter in his life.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.