No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The previous episode of No Longer Allowed in Another World unveiled Tama's true identity as Matilda, the princess of the Gun Kingdom, and saw her give up her journey with Dazai and his group to rescue them from a death sentence.

Meanwhile, Kaibara, an Otherworlder who had previously vanquished the Wrath Lord, invaded the Grun Kingdom with the intent to consume everything. He overthrew Tama’s father, Syberian, and claimed the throne for himself.

With No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 7 expected to see Tama’s attempt to save her father and her kingdom from the Otherworlder, don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7: release date and streaming details

In Japan, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 will be aired on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans will be able to watch the episode at varied times the same day. In Japan, it will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS networks.

Japanese viewers can stream No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 on ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store. Following its initial broadcast, international audiences in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent can watch the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7

According to the episode preview on the official website, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7 will be titled ‘Are You Going To Execute Me Again?’ The episode will follow the aftermath of King Syberian's defeat, with Kaibara now in control of the Grun Castle.

Matilda, previously known as Tama, will be seen taking on the role of protector in place of her late brother and rushing to her father’s aid, but Kaibara will quickly overpowers her. The episode will likely explore Matilda’s past, focusing on the time when her brother was alive.

In the present, despite her initial failure, Matilda will be saved by Sensei, who seems intrigued by Kaibara’s potential as a subject for his writing. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 7 is expected to see Sensei begin writing about the Other Worlder, eventually sending him back as well.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 recap

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 is titled ‘Someone Who Wants To Be Eaten Has Come To The Castle.’ The episode picks up with the group in jail, as Nir questions whether Tama has done something to offend the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Dazai Sensei fantasizes about his potential execution. The guards escort Sensei's group to King Syberian's courtroom, where they are sentenced to death for allegedly kidnapping the royal princess.

It is revealed that Tama is actually Princess Matilda of the Grunberg Kingdom, who asks her father to spare her friends. The king agrees, but only if Matilda resumes her royal duties in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6.

The group then parts ways as Matilda returns to the castle. At a tavern, Sensei, Nir, and Annette discuss the situation. They are joined by Fawne, a former palace servant, who reveals Matilda's strained relationship with her father after the death of her twin brother.

Back at the castle, a powerful Other Worlder named Kaibara attacks, intending to devour the kingdom. King Syberian fights Kaibara but loses his arm protecting Matilda. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 concludes with Matilda confronting Kaibara, determined to save her kingdom.

