No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Sensei's beloved Sacchan has been revealed to be among the seven Other Worlders who triumphed over the Wrath Lord. As Osamu Dazai expands his party with Nir, it is also revealed that Sensei becomes stronger the more excited he becomes.

With the previous episode concluding on the cliffhanger of having Sensei and his party arrested, don’t miss No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 is set to air on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, viewers outside Japan will experience the episode at varying times. In Japan, it will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS networks.

Japanese viewers can stream No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 on ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store. Following its initial broadcast, international audiences in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent can watch the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

What to expect in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6?

As per the anime’s official website, No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6 will either be titled ‘The One Who Wants To Be Eaten Has Come From Under The Castle,’ or ‘The One Who Wants To Be Eaten Has Come From Under The Castle,’ depending on the translation (食べられたき者、 城下より来たり).

Dazai's party, now including the swordsman-in-training Nir, have arrived at the Kingdom of Grun, Tama’s homeland, only to be immediately detained without explanation. Confused and with no apparent reason for their arrest, the group will now face an unexpected death sentence from King Siberian.

As they struggle to comprehend the situation, they will uncover a shocking truth that alters their understanding of the events surrounding the kingdom in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 6. This will likely be related to Tama’s true origins or another problem involving Other Worlders.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 recap

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 is titled ‘I Am Someone Who Wishes To Die, Not A Corpse That’s Already Dead.’ The episode opens with a conference at The Great Weiss Cathedral in Zauberberg’s northeast realm, where bishops from different regions discuss the impact of the Other Worlders.

Cardinal Miller presides over the meeting, during which Ysha reports on the destruction caused by the Other Worlders in Vale town. The bishops express concerns about the increasing power of the Other Worlders.

They are particularly worried about the seven who have taken control of Zauberberg and the Wrath Lord's daughter, Waldelia, who remains at large. Ysha then reveals in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 that Sensei (Osamu Dazai) possesses the ability to send Other Worlders back to their world, drawing the attention of the Pope.

At the Wrath Lord’s mansion, Sacchan is observed by a mysterious Other Worlder as she thinks about her past. Back at Sensei’s location, Dazai and his party arrive at Viridis village, where they encounter Nir, a boy offering a ‘Warrior Matching service’ to pair Other Worlders with vulnerable individuals.

Annette, prioritizing Dazai’s safety, accepts Nir’s offer despite Tama's hesitation. Later, it is revealed that Nir is a trickster known as the ‘Black sheep’ of the village, and the warrior he promised does not exist. Nir is then abducted by Other Worlders in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5, who steal his money and threaten him, but Dazai arrives to save him.

The Other Worlders underestimate Dazai due to his low HP, but they flee when their HP rises after threatening to kill him. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 5 ends with Nir joining Dazai’s party, only for them to be arrested upon arriving at Grun Castle.

