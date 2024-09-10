One Piece Chapter 1126: Revolutionary Army Gears Up For Civil War; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of One Piece left behind a whirlwind of information as a number of dramatic events transpired, leaving fans hungry for more. Now, with the Punk Records out of their hands and a new Elder taking the place of Saturn, the World Government seems to be in for a drastic change.

Meanwhile, the Vegapunk Satellites were revealed to have survived, albeit in a different form, whilst the Revolutionary Army and Monkey D. Dragon acknowledged the impact of Vegapunk’s message. As they realize the urgent need to act before global conflict erupts over land, more developments await in One Piece Chapter 1126.

Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to read One Piece Chapter 1126, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter as well.

One Piece Chapter 1126: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1126 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, September 15 for most international readers. However, readers should note that the exact release time may vary depending on their time zone.

To read One Piece Chapter 1126, readers can access it through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, fans can also find the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 42.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1126

One Piece Chapter 1126 may see significant developments in the power dynamics of the Holy Land of Mary Geoise. With Garling Figarland's promotion to the ranks of the Five Elders, a new Supreme Commander of the God's Knights may be announced.

The God's Knights, a powerful group serving the Celestial Dragons, may gain more prominence in One Piece Chapter 1126 as their strength is such that even powerful figures like Dragon and Sabo regard them with caution.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Army, under Dragon's leadership, is expected to gear up for war, aiming to prevent a catastrophic civil conflict over land as the world faces possible flooding. Additionally, the Yonko may make an appearance as well, revealing Blackbeard and Shanks’ individual plans.

One Piece Chapter 1125 recap

One Piece Chapter 1125, titled ‘What Death Means,’ begins as the Cipher Pol agents are heard preparing the Seraphim for transport and dealing with the Sea Beast Weapons and Pacifista. Lucci and Kaku return, with Lucci coldly stating that he killed Stussy.

Meanwhile, Saint Saturn addresses the nine Vice Admirals, emphasizing that they achieved their objectives on Egghead Island—securing York, Punk Records, and the power station, which gives them access to the Mother Flame.

However, Saturn considers the broadcast of Dr. Vegapunk’s message their critical mistake. When Doberman questions him in One Piece Chapter 1125, Saturn injures him violently. On Egghead Island, York realizes the Cloud Plant is unstoppable as it raises Punk Records high into the sky.

Simultaneously, in Mary Geoise, the World Nobles express outrage over Vegapunk’s message and Garling’s new role as the Warrior God of Science and Defense. Saturn, engulfed in a dark substance, pleads with Imu, but is reduced to a skeleton.

The chapter then depict the members of the Revolutionary Army summarizing Vegapunk’s message, before reacting to the grim future it foretells. One Piece Chapter 1125 ends as Dragon says that they needed to win before the people started fight over habitable land.

