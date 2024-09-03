One Piece Chapter 1125: World Government’s Next Move As Luffy Approaches Elbaf; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

The journey from Egghead to Elbaf is a short one, as was previously noted by Vegapunk, and with the Straw Hats now on their way to the land of the giants, One Piece Chapter 1125 is highly anticipated by fans.

However, it remains uncertain if the crew will arrive at the island in this chapter or if Oda will choose to explore other events before their arrival. Previous arcs in One Piece have demonstrated that, despite covering a single day, the storyline can span numerous chapters.

Therefore, while the journey to Elbaf may seem imminent, there is potential for Oda to use the time to explore different plot points across the One Piece world before fully commencing the Elbaf Arc. Keep reading to find out what we predict may be some of the possible plot points in One Piece Chapter 1125.

One Piece Chapter 1125: Mysteries of Elbaf revealed

There is much curiosity surrounding the mysterious figure who appeared on the shores of Elbaf in Chapter 1124. This individual is clearly depicted to be preparing for the Straw Hats’ arrival, and One Piece Chapter 1125 may provide further insight into his identity and intentions.

Additionally, characters like Saul and Hajrudin may also play important roles in the forthcoming arc. As the Straw Hat Pirates approach Elbaf, it is possible that we will learn more about the lore and history of this land from characters such as Dorry and Brogy.

This would be similar to how the Wano Arc was introduced. Nico Robin, who has a personal connection to Elbaf through her knowledge of the island’s history and its connection to Jaguar D. Saul, may also receive a spotlight as the arc begins in One Piece Chapter 1125.

Advertisement

The Emperors may begin to move in One Piece Chapter 1125

With the Elbaf Arc on the horizon, One Piece Chapter 1125 provides the opportunity to spotlight the other Four Emperors — Buggy, Shanks, and Blackbeard — before the focus narrows to the events in Elbaf.

Having been recently been elevated to the status of an Emperor and become the leader of the Cross Guild, Buggy's actions could involve a clash with the Navy, given his intention to claim the One Piece. On the other hand, Shanks is currently searching for Blackbeard, and a confrontation between these two formidable figures could occur soon.

If Elbaf is indeed Shanks’ arc, One Piece Chapter 1125 may provide a stage for him to demonstrate his true strength, potentially against Blackbeard. However, it is also possible that their conflict might be delayed for future developments.

Meanwhile, Blackbeard’s return to Pirate Island could lead to encounters that unveil his next moves, particularly regarding the ancient weapons. A brewing conflict with the Navy, given Garp's current location at Hachinosu, could be further explored in One Piece Chapter 1125. This may also finally reveal the Vice Admiral’s current status as well.

Advertisement

One Piece Chapter 1125: The World Government vs. the Revolutionary Army

One Piece Chapter 1125 could also shift focus to the ongoing conflict between the World Government and the Revolutionary Army. The destruction of Mary Geoise’s granaries has placed the World Government in a difficult position, necessitating decisive action.

A confrontation between the Revolutionary Army, led by Dragon, and the God's Knights could potentially unfold, with Dragon finally stepping into the spotlight. Up until now, his character has remained largely unexplored, and this could be the perfect opportunity for Oda to reveal more about his abilities and motivations.

Similarly, Sabo’s absence from recent events suggests that he may return to the story with renewed focus, particularly if a direct conflict with the Revolutionary Army begins to take shape in One Piece Chapter 1125.

Unresolved matters from Egghead cleared in One Piece Chapter 1125

While the story is transitioning to the Elbaf Arc, some unresolved issues from the Egghead arc may also be addressed in One Piece Chapter 1125. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders, is still at Egghead, contemplating the fallout of the recent events. His fate, following the perceived failure to manage the situation at Egghead, could involve a direct summons to Imu's location in Mary Geoise.

Advertisement

This meeting may provide insights into the inner workings and power dynamics of the World Government, as well as their plans moving forward. The discussion between Imu and the Five Elders in One Piece Chapter 1125 could also reveal more about Joy Boy's legacy and the use of Conqueror's Haki.

Nevertheless, One Piece Chapter 1125 is sure to serve as a transitional point, tying up loose ends from the Egghead arc while laying the groundwork for the Elbaf Arc.

For more predictions like this and updates on the One Piece manga, keep up with us here, on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.