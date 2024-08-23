One Piece Chapter 1124 Spoilers Out: Kizaru Breaks Down As Mystery Character Awaits Straw Hats On Elbaf

The One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers have been released, revealing that the upcoming chapter is relatively short, consisting of 13 pages. However, it manages to pack in a significant amount of content, continuing with the aftermath of events at Egghead Island.

Fans awaiting the chapter’s release can get a sneak peek into the chapter here, so keep reading to find out everything we know about the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers that have recently been leaked.

One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Best Friend. The cover story of this chapter continues with the ‘Ogre Child Yamato's Golden Harvest Surrogate Pilgrimage.’

The cover depicts Yamato rescuing a woman who is about to be kidnapped. The scene is intense, with the kidnapper's silhouette barely visible as they flee from Yamato's club. The details of the kidnapper's identity remain unclear, leaving readers to speculate on who they might be.

The main story kicks off at the World Economy News Paper headquarters, where Big News Morgans, Vivi D. Nefertari, and Wapol are present. Morgans is in high spirits in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers, eagerly preparing the next batch of headlines that he believes will send shockwaves throughout the world.

He announces three major news items: ‘Law Vs. Blackbeard,’ ‘Kid Vs. Red Hair,’ and ‘Straw Hat murdering Vegapunk.’ These sensational headlines are designed to incite fear and panic among the global population. Vivi, however, is not having any of it.

She confronts Morgans directly in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers, accusing him of being a liar and questioning the credibility of his news. In her view, no intelligent person would believe the outrageous claims Morgans is making.

Wapol attempts to calm Vivi down, but she remains resolute in her opposition. Morgans, unfazed by Vivi's resistance, expresses his indifference to the consequences of his actions, stating that he doesn't care if the world sinks because his home is in the sky.

He even suggests that this chaotic situation might mark the beginning of his era, laughing maniacally as he does so. The One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers then shift to Egghead Island, where Sentoumaru is seen leaving the island on a small boat, tears streaming down his face.

The reason for his departure and emotional state is not explicitly detailed, but it is clear that the events on Egghead have taken a significant toll on him. Meanwhile, Akainu (Sakazuki) is trying to contact the Marines stationed on Egghead Island.

However, his attempts are met with silence, as everyone on the island appears to be incapacitated. Finally, Kizaru (Borsalino) answers the call, though it is unclear whether he was also down before picking up in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers.

Kizaru calmly informs Akainu that he will have the young Marines report everything once they have recovered. Akainu, concerned for the safety of both Saturn and the ‘Power Plant,’ criticizes Kizaru for what he perceives to be a failure in his duties.

Kizaru, with a rare display of emotion, asks Akainu if he has ever had to kill his best friend in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers. He questions whether Akainu truly believes he has been soft, addressing him by his first name, Sakazuki, in a tone filled with pain and frustration.

As Kizaru speaks, a brief flashback that depicts the deep bond between Kizaru and Dr. Vegapunk takes place. This flashback includes scenes from the day they first met and the beginning of Vegapunk's work on Egghead.

Kizaru, with tears in his eyes, angrily challenges Akainu, telling him to come and see the situation for himself if he has doubts about Kizaru's abilities. Akainu, clearly shocked by Kizaru's outburst in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers, offers an apology, referring to Kizaru as ‘brother.’

However, Kizaru dismisses the apology, telling Akainu to watch what he says. The chapter then shifts to the Straw Hat Pirates, who are aboard a ship bound for Elbaf. The crew is visibly downcast, and although a feast has been prepared, they are not in the mood to celebrate.

Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper are seen taking care of Lilith, who wakes up from unconsciousness on a giant sofa. Chopper expresses his relief, as Nami and Sanji immediately inquire about her well-being in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers.

As Lilith touches her earpiece and looks around in confusion, Usopp explains that they are on a giant ship, which accounts for the oversized surroundings. He then breaks the news to Lilith that she is the only ‘Vegapunk’ they managed to rescue.

He begins apologizing for their failure to save the others, and Nami adds that Atlas had hit Lilith in the head during the chaos. Lilith, however, takes the news in stride in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers. She tells the crew that she understands what happened, having been informed of the events while she was unconscious.

Sanji, surprised, asks who told her this information. Lilith’s behavior then takes a surprising turn — she begins to cry like a child, much to the crew's confusion. After a brief moment of tears, she suddenly declares that she is hungry, leading Usopp to wonder how she was the ‘evil’ one.

Lilith speculates that her sudden hunger may be due to the loss of connection with York, the Vegapunk satellite of greed. The mood on the ship remains somewhat somber, with Brook noting that the giants’ table feels gloomy in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers

Luffy is seen sadly eating giant grapes with tears in his eyes. He laments that he failed to keep his promise to save ‘the apple man,’ despite being a Yonko. However, Lilith quickly reassures Luffy, telling him that they did fulfill their promise and that there is no need to be sad.

Her words bring Luffy back to his usual cheerful self, and he eagerly joins the giants on deck, thanking them for their help and asking for a feast. The giants, equally enthusiastic, bring out food and drinks, and a celebratory mood finally takes over the ship in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers.

Usopp informs Zoro, who is still on the Sunny, that Luffy has returned to normal. The entire Straw Hat crew, along with Lilith, then joins the party. Robin hugs Chopper like a stuffed toy, expressing her happiness at the prospect of going to Elbaf and seeing Saul again.

Chopper shares in her joy in the One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers, pleased that Robin is finally close to reuniting with an old friend. The giants then share a message from Vegapunk that they heard during the broadcast: the world will be shaped by the person who finds the One Piece.

They ask Luffy who he thinks will become the King of the Pirates. Luffy, ever confident, responds with his signature grin, declaring that it is obvious that he will be the one to claim that title. The chapter ends with a double-page spread of the Straw Hats, Lilith, and the Giant Pirates celebrating together.

Luffy’s declaration echoes as the ship sails towards the northeast, heading for the long-anticipated Land of Giants, Elbaf. In the final panel of The One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers, the scene shifts to Warland Elbaf, where a mysterious figure is seen drinking on the shore.

This individual, whose identity is obscured, simply says, ‘Come,’ as if waiting for the Straw Hats to arrive. The chapter ends with an editor’s note, teasing that someone is awaiting the Straw Hats on the Island of Giants.

The One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers also state that the manga will be on break next week, with the series set to return in Weekly Shonen Jump #41/2024, on sale September 9th.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the One Piece manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.