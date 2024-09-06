One Piece Chapter 1125 Spoilers Out: New Gorosei Introduced As Saturn Meets His End; DEETS

Fans have been looking forward to the upcoming chapter in order to find out the fate of the Gorosei as well as what the World Government’s next move will be, and the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers have not disappointed. With events of Egghead now being wrapped up, here’s everything you need to know about the spoilers.

As per the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘How To Define Death.’ The cover story continues Yamato’s pilgrimage, as she visits Kozuki Oden's former castle, which is undergoing reconstruction. She is seen learning that Minatomo, the lead carpenter and a former colleague of Franky, has gone missing.

The chapter begins on Egghead Island, where the Marines are busy recharging the Seraphims to prepare them for transport to Marine ships. Rob Lucci and Kaku, members of the Cipher Pol, are seen boarding one of these ships.

When a fellow agent inquires about the whereabouts of Stussy, Lucci coldly responds that she was killed, while Kaku's face is hidden, seemingly masking his own reactions. The One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers then shift to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who is engaged in a tense discussion with the nine Vice Admirals stationed on Egghead Island.

He mentions that their mission objectives — retrieving the Power Plant, York, and Punk Records — were successful, but they suffered a great failure by allowing Vegapunk’s message to be broadcast worldwide. Saturn then starts thinking about an event from 200 years ago in Mary Geoise.

The One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers then revealed that Saturn once ordered not to have the giant robot Emet destroyed by a group of scientists; he believed the robot would one days be a great asset, and asks these scientists to secretly study the robot.

In the present, Vice Admiral Doberman questions whether Vegapunk’s claims were truthful, a query that prompts Saturn to instantly eliminate him with the same powers he used in Chapter 1094. The other Vice Admirals are left in shock, scrambling to save their fellow colleague.

Back on Egghead Island, York observes that the Cloud Machine is operating autonomously. She realizes what is happening and attempts to stop it, but Punk Records quickly detaches itself from Egghead Island and flies away, using the power of the clouds in the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers.

At Mary Geoise, a food shortage crisis has caused widespread panic among the Tenryuubito. At the Pangaea Castle, Figarland Garling, dressed in an elegant suit, enters the Room Of Authority. He addresses the other Five Elders with a startling announcement.

He says that, from now on, Vegapunk York will be under his direct command, and he will assume the role of the Warrior God Of Science And Defense. This shocks the other Elders, who immediately grasp the gravity of what this shift in power implies.

Back on Egghead Island, Saturn collapses, screaming in agony, surrounded by black flames and lightning. His body rapidly ages, and it becomes clear that he is communicating telepathically with Imu, who angrily questions him about letting Joy Boy escape in the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers.

Despite his pleas for mercy, Saturn's body is reduced to a skeleton following a massive explosion of dark flames and lightning. Meanwhile, Punk Records is now flying over the sea, far from Egghead Island. We find that Shaka, Edison, Pythagoras, and Atlas are alive and discussing the situation.

They realize that even though York can still access the brain's information from anywhere in the world, keeping Punk Records out of her hands is vital. They decide to safeguard it until humanity learns to use it properly in the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers.

Using the spare parts from the Egg Dome, the Vegapunks build a new body, combining features from all four of them. Although the body is unusual in appearance, the group finds humor in their bizarre creation. Edison then contacts Haredas in Weatheria, shocking him with his unexpected call since Edison is presumed dead.

The final pages of the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers take place in Kamabakka Queendom, where Koala summarizes Vegapunk's message for the gathered group. They discuss the dire implications of it, realizing that the world will sink and that this was why Tenryuubito chose to live on the Red Line.

It also explains why they spent the last 700 years building giant bridges at Tequila Wolf, Vodka Wolf, Rum Wolf, and Bourbon Wolf. The One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers end as Dragon, standing by the shore, says that most will heed Vegapunk’s warning out of self-interest, and that he must hurry to victory before the people kill each other over habitable land.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.