One Piece Chapter 1125 Brief Spoilers: Saturn No Longer An Elder As New Vegapunk Emerges; DEETS

One Piece Chapter 1125 brief spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1125 brief spoilers that have been released online, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘How To Define Death.’ The chapter begins on Egghead Island, where Saint Saturn is shown in conversation with several Vice Admirals who are apologizing for their defeat in the previous events.

These Admirals express their desire to pursue the Straw Hat Pirates to Elbaf Island, hoping to redeem themselves. However, Saturn firmly rejects their request. He attributes their failure to Vegapunk's broadcast, which he believes has caused irreparable damage to their mission.

When Vice Admiral Doberman dares to question the veracity of Vegapunk's message, Saturn responds with brutal decisiveness, using his powers to blow up Doberman's head. The One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers then transition to the Holy Land of Mary Geoise.

In the Authority Room, the remaining four Elders are gathered. Here, Garling Figarland makes an entrance. He is introduced as the replacement for Saint Saturn, taking on the title of the new Elders and the Warrior God of Science and Defense.

Back on Egghead Island, Saint Saturn's body becomes engulfed in mysterious black flames in the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers. He pleads with Imu, the mysterious ruler of the World Government, for mercy. Despite his pleas, his fate is sealed in a horrifying fashion.

Saturn's body begins to age rapidly until it ultimately explodes, leaving behind nothing but a skeleton. Meanwhile, the chapter then sees the sudden activation of the Cloud Machine on Egghead Island. As a result, Punk Records, the central repository of Vegapunk's knowledge, begins to rise high into the skies.

York, one of the Vegapunk satellites, tries to stop this unexpected development but fails. A new entity emerges from the Punk Records, comprised of the dead Vegapunk satellites — Edison, Shaka, Pythagoras, and Atlas.

This new Vegapunk appears to have all four of their minds united within a single body in the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers, hinting at a new phase of the technological advancements and potential conflicts involving Vegapunk's creations.

The chapter concludes with a shift to the Kamabakka Kingdom, the headquarters of the Revolutionary Army. Here, Koala is seen summarizing Vegapunk's broadcast to the other members. Upon hearing this, Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, declares that they must bring an end to the current state of affairs swiftly.

The narrator then reveals that a war is about to begin in the One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers — a battle to secure a safe place on the planet, which is likely a response to the impending threat of flooding or other global crises.

