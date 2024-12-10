One Piece Chapter 1134: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of One Piece focused on the reunion between Nico Robin and Jaguar D. Saul, where fans also saw a flashback to Robin’s childhood from many perspectives. These additions not only deepened Robin’s character but also provided clarification on lingering questions related to the Oharan genocide.

With this emotional reunion now past us, fans are left uncertain about what to expect in the next issue. Don’t miss One Piece Chapter 1134 to find out more about the Elbaph Arc, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it and more details.

One Piece Chapter 1134: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1134 will be released on Monday, December 23, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can expect to access it on Sunday, December 22, with release times adjusted to individual regions and time zones.

To read One Piece Chapter 1134, fans can visit official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, fans can access the upcoming chapter through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. Physical copies will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 4.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1134

One Piece Chapter 1134 is anticipated to delve deeper into the mysteries of Elbaph’s culture and history as Saul introduces Robin and the crew to the famed Owl Library. This exploration will likely reveal critical lore, such as details about the Void Century or Elbaph’s connection to the ancient world.

The library’s treasures could provide a foundation for the crew’s future adventures, especially with Robin’s scholarly insight. However, One Piece Chapter 1134 may not solely focus on the library. It is expected to transition into the anticipated welcome feast for the Straw Hats.

One Piece Chapter 1133 recap

One Piece Chapter 1133 explores Robin’s struggle after being falsely framed for the destruction of Marine ships and the Ohara evacuation vessel. Branded as a “demon,” the world turned against her, forcing her to survive under harrowing conditions.

Memories of her mother, Olvia, and Saul motivated her to persevere. In Elbaph, the Straw Hats reunite with Hajrudin and his crew, marveling at the island’s advanced technologies. Robin seeks out Saul, who pretends to collapse as a joke before warmly embracing her.

Saul praises Robin’s resilience over the years, bringing her to tears in a touching moment of reconnection, deeply affecting the crew in One Piece Chapter 1133.

