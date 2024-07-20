Oshi No Ko Chapter 156: Ruby Completes Her Revenge As Aqua Finds New Target; Know Release Date And More

Ruby and Aqua Hoshino seem to have successfully exacted their revenge against their father, Hikaru Kamiki. The boy has finally let go of his stifled feelings, and the situation appears to be resolved. However, the last chapter ended revealing that another collaborator was involved in three of the deaths: former B-Komachi member Fuyuko Niino.

Don’t miss Oshi No Ko Chapter 156 for more developments in the Hoshino twins’ lives. Keep reading to find out the upcoming chapter’s release date, expected plot and more.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 156: Release date and where to read

Oshi No Ko Chapter 156 is scheduled for release on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 12 am JST, marking the manga's return after a brief hiatus and resumption of its weekly release cycle. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, July 24, though the exact time will vary by individual location and time zone.

To read Oshi No Ko Chapter 156, fans can visit Shueisha's MANGAPlus service where it will be available. The MANGAPlus platform allows readers to access the first three and the latest three chapters of any manga for free. The hard copy of the chapter will be released in Weekly Young Jump 2024 #34.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 156

Oshi No Ko Chapter 156 will likely follow Hikaru Kamiki after he leaves Aqua and Ruby, as he intends to fulfill his commitment to Ai. His next course of action will likely be revealed, as he makes his response to the news of Ai’s love.

Advertisement

Alternatively, the chapter may shift focus to the new B-Komachi idol group as they prepare for their live tour, likely with Kana Arima's final performance with the group in the spotlight. Oshi No Ko Chapter 156 may also reveal Aqua’s next course of action against Fuyuko Niino.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 155 recap

Titled Happy End, Oshi No Ko Chapter 155 sees Aqua Hoshino realize that his mother Ai never mentioned Hikaru Kamiki's name in her video message, indicating her persistent concern for him. Hikaru, speechless, gets up to leave, stating he intends to do what he can for Ai. Ruby tries to stop him, but Aqua interferes.

He says that Ruby has already exacted her revenge through the film's final scene. Aqua and Ruby then return home, where Miyako Saitou welcomes them with tears, expressing relief that their business is concluded. Ruby hugs her adoptive mother, while Miyako, aware of Aqua's suppressed emotions, forces him into a hug.

Advertisement

As she praises him, Aqua finally releases his pent-up feelings and begins crying. The scene shifts to Aqua and Ichigo Saitou, who discuss their plans to kill Hikaru Kamiki. Despite Aqua's continued desire to kill his father, Ruby's inclination to forgive led them to abandon this path in Oshi No Ko Chapter 155.

Ichigo, respecting Ruby's inheritance of Ai's dream, says that he is too occupied with preparations for B-Komachi's upcoming live tour to be killing people. We then see Akane Kurokawa, having cut her hair short as she no longer feels the need to imitate Ai. She wonders about the aftermath of their "happy end," but Aqua stops her.

Aqua points out that if Hikaru Kamiki was responsible for everything, some events don't add up. Aqua concludes that another individual must be involved in the deaths of Ryosuke Sugano, Yuta Katayose, and Gorou Amamiya. Oshi No Ko Chapter 155 ends as Aqua suspects Fuyuko Niino, a former B-Komachi idol and an Ai superfan also known as Nino, as the culprit.

Advertisement

For more details on Aqua’s next steps in the Oshi No Ko manga, stay up-to-date with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.