Oshi No Ko Manga Final Arc: Finale To Begin Next Week; Deets Inside

Oshi no Ko, an idol series by Studio Doga Kobo, has gained popularity and a significant following. The manga, created by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, is set to begin its final arc next week. The manga will be published in Weekly Young Jump, with Akasaka as the writer and Yokoyari's artwork attracting fans.

The final arc will feature Aqua and Ruby, who are still searching for the man who killed their mother years ago. The series has become a hit, and fans are eagerly anticipating its conclusion.

Oshi No Ko manga is entering its final arc

Oshi No Ko, a popular and highly anticipated manga, is set to enter its final arc in next week's Young Jump issue, marking a conclusion to a series that has become one of the best recent works. The arc's duration could be very long or short.

Oshi No Ko entering its final stretch makes sense since the series is at its endgame and tying up all the loose knots, solving the mysteries, and wrapping up character conclusions and dynamics. It is important to note that Aka Akasaka's last manga, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War lasted approximately a year in its final arc.

Oshi no Ko has a lot to accomplish with its final arc, so fans are eager to see what it has in store. If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko, the series is easy enough to find. Yen Press oversees the English publication of Oshi no Ko, and of course, its anime is topping charts globally. You can find Oshi no Ko streaming stateside on HIDIVE exclusively.

The series Oshi no Ko focuses on solving the murder of Ai Hoshino, with the main suspect revealed as dangerous and ruthless. Aqua, driven by revenge for his mother's death, and his close friends threatened by the murder, is set for a showdown and the eventual conclusion of the thriller aspect of the series.

The official synopsis of Oshi No Ko states as,

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

A brief about the story of Oshi No Ko

Obstetrician-gynecologist Gorou Amamiya is tasked with helping deliver the children of Ai Hoshino, a famous pop idol whom he admires, without the knowledge of the general public. However, on the night of Ai's delivery, Gorou is murdered by an obsessive fan of Ai's and is reincarnated as Aquamarine "Aqua" Hoshino, Ai's son, retaining his memories of his previous life.

Unbeknownst to him, Aqua's fraternal twin sister, Ruby Hoshino, is the reincarnation of Sarina Tendōji, one of Gorou's patients who was a fan of Ai's. Four years later, Ai is murdered by the same fan who had killed Gorou. The fan later commits suicide, but Aqua deduces that the murderer may have had his and Ruby's father as an accomplice and resolves to infiltrate the entertainment industry to find and kill him.

Twelve years later, Aqua and Ruby have become high school students and have been adopted by Ichigo and Miyako Saito, the owners of Ai's talent agency, Strawberry Productions. Ruby dreams of becoming an idol singer herself and becomes employed by their family's agency.

She forms an idol group with actress Kana Arima and YouTuber Mem-cho, named "B-Komachi" after Ai's former group, while Aqua returns to acting. Both Aqua and Ruby begin building their careers in entertainment, with Aqua using his newfound friendship with actress Akane Kurokawa as a means to locate his father.

Aqua discovers he shares the same father with his co-star, Taiki Himekawa, who died by suicide before Ai's murder. They learn that their father may be actor Hikaru Kamiki, who is still alive. Meanwhile, Ruby discovers Gorou's corpse and learns about the culprit behind Ai's and Taiki's murders. Their grudges fuel their search for their father, but they become increasingly manipulative, leading to their eventual loss of trust after Aqua leaks their connection to Ai to the media.

With the help of Gotanda, Aqua creates a screenplay for an autobiographical film based on Ai, titled 15 Years of Lies, in hopes of drawing Hikaru's attention. Ruby aggressively and successfully lands the starring role. She is also forced to confront her past when her mother from her previous life ends up being one of the film's sponsors, but this causes her and Aqua to realize each other's true incarnation.

