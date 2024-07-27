Oshi No Ko Chapter 157 Delayed: New Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the last chapter of Oshi No Ko, fans learned more about B-Komachi member Mem-Cho as she dealt with the first-hand consequences of being a celebrity. She came out to her audience as having lied about her age, and now, as she strives to become a college student, her fans cannot help but cheer her on.

With Oshi No Ko Chapter 157 expected to shift back to Aqua’s pursuit of revenge, fans can look forward to seeing more of the twins in the upcoming chapter. Don’t miss it as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 157: Release date and where to read

Oshi No Ko Chapter 157 is set to return after a short break and will be released on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, August 7, with the exact time varying by location and time zone.

Fans can read Oshi No Ko Chapter 157 on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform, where they can access the first three and the latest three chapters of any manga for free. The print version of the chapter will be available in Weekly Young Jump 2024, Issue 36.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 157

Advertisement

Despite the previous chapter having focused on Mem-Cho and her idol channel, Oshi No Ko Chapter 157 will likely shift its focus back to Aqua Hoshino and his investigation into former B-Komachi member Fuyuko Niino.

With her suspected involvement in Ryosuke Sugano, Yura Katayose and Goro Amamiya’s deaths, Aqua will likely be seen investigating the woman’s past. As she may have also been Hikaru Kamiki’s accomplice, it’s likely that she played a part in Ai’s murder as well. This investigation will introduce new developments in Oshi No Ko Chapter 157, potentially uncovering some shocking twists as well.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 156 recap

In Oshi No Ko Chapter 156, titled MEMe, Mem-Cho takes Frill Shiranui for a drive in her new car When Frill asks Mem-Cho when she obtained her driver's license, Mem-Cho says that she got it long ago. During their ride, Frill informs Mem-Cho about a tabloid reporter tailing them, suggesting that Mem-Cho's rising popularity has made her a target.

Advertisement

Frill explains that tabloids often exploit newly popular stars who are less cautious, employing netizens to gather information, often illegally. Mem-Cho becomes deeply concerned, and when home, she thinks to herself that her hidden age was likely the only potentially damaging secret. She begins to doubt the people in her life, wondering if anyone leaked it online.

Later, Mem-Cho apologizes to Ruby Hoshino, fearing her secret could cause trouble for B-Komachi. However, Ruby reassures her in Oshi No Ko Chapter 156, stating that the group accepted her despite knowing her real age and expressing admiration for Mem-Cho's ability to establish herself in the entertainment industry.

Ruby believes Mem-Cho is capable of managing the situation effectively. Mem-Cho then conducts a live stream where she confesses to her fans about lying about her age to gain entry into showbiz. She tells them that she understands if fans feel betrayed and wish to unsubscribe, but emphasizes her desire to live honestly.

Advertisement

She then introduces a new project: ‘Mem-Cho, a YouTuber whose age is unknown, on her way to becoming a self-proclaimed college girl.’ She tells her viewers that she aims to clear university entrance exams and earn a genuine identity. Her fans react positively in Oshi No Ko Chapter 156, supporting her new venture.

When they then ask about her actual age, Mem-Cho declares that it will remain a secret forever. Later, Kana Arima praises Mem-Cho for her candidness, noting that by revealing her lie, Mem-Cho has preemptively nullified any potential tabloid scandals.

Mem-Cho is proud of her calculated move and readily embraces her new persona as ‘The Age-Unknown Idol YouTuber.’ She tells Kana that she is planning to thrive in the entertainment industry by navigating its gray areas. Oshi No Ko Chapter 156 ends as Mem-Cho tells her that she wouldn’t mess up her channel as she was a ‘buzz queen.’

To stay up-to-date on the Oshi No Ko manga, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.