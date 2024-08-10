Oshi No Ko Chapter 158: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

B-Komachi's live tour had kicked off to a lively start, plunging Ruby Hoshino back into a hectic routine. In the last chapter, fans saw the girl seize the rare chance to unwind with her brother, and the two spend the day talking about their careers and cooking dinner for Miyako Saitou.

Kana Arima’s final performance is now that much closer, so don’t miss Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 as it drops to see how it goes. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know, from the release date to where to read the chapter, to the expected plot and previous episode recap.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 158: Release date and where to read

As confirmed by MANGAPlus, Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 is set for release on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. It will be available for global fans on Wednesday, August 21, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. However, exact timing may vary depending on upload speed and time zone differences.

To read the latest Oshi No Ko chapters, fans can use Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, available on both the website and the app. A hard copy of Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 will be released in Weekly Young Jump 2024 #38.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 158

Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 is likely to focus on Kana Arima as she prepares for her final performance with B-Komachi on Christmas Night. Given the manga's current timeline, the performance is approaching, and the chapter may explore Kana’s efforts to make a lasting impression on Aqua.

Alternatively, the story could shift to Aqua and Akane as they continue investigating Fuyuko Niino’s potential involvement with Hikaru Kamiki. As they look into their suspicions about her role in the events surrounding Ai’s death, Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 may reveal some incriminating evidence against the woman.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 157 recap

Oshi No Ko Chapter 157 is titled An Ordinary Day, A Wonderful Day. The chapter starts with scenes of B-Komachi on tour during late November and early December, leaving Ruby exhausted by the time she returns home. She complains to Aqua about the demanding schedule, noting that she hasn’t had a moment to herself.

Ruby decides to spend the day at home with Aqua, as the upcoming movie promotions will only add to their workload. Aqua suggests she spend the day off with friends, but Ruby insists on staying home. After cleaning up, Ruby relaxes with Aqua, watching TV together.

Aqua casually asks if she enjoys being an idol. Ruby admits it’s challenging but affirms that she has enjoyed every moment of it in Oshi No Ko Chapter 157. She acknowledges Aqua’s efforts and expresses her determination to keep going.

This is especially so with her dream of performing at the dome becoming more tangible. While Ruby finds every day fulfilling, she cherishes the ordinary moments spent with Aqua just as much. Aqua then suggests they prepare dinner as a surprise for Miyako.

The twins head to the supermarket, purchase ingredients, and cook a meal. Oshi No Ko Chapter 157 ends by the time Miyako arrives home, where she finds the siblings fast asleep in the living room and wonders what they were dreaming about.

