Oshi No Ko Chapter 160: Hikaru Kamiki’s True Colors Revealed; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

It was revealed that Ruby was already at the concert venue in the last chapter, while Akane had assumed Ruby's identity. Akane was equipped with a knife-proof vest, which safeguarded her from any harm. Meanwhile, B-Komachi concluded their tour, and Hikaru Kamiki was confronted by Aqua.

With more secrets yet to come within the series, don’t miss Oshi No Ko Chapter 160 to find out exactly what Hikaru has been lying about. Here’s everything you need to know about the chapter.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 160: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, the release of Oshi No Ko Chapter 160 is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a global release on Wednesday, September 11, at roughly 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact timing may vary by region and time zone.

Fans can access Oshi No Ko Chapter 160 exclusively on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform, accessible through its website and mobile app. The chapter will also be available physically in the Weekly Young Jump 2024 Issue #41 once it’s been released.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Chapter 160

Oshi No Ko Chapter 160 is expected to center on Aqua Hoshino's confrontation with Hikaru Kamiki. Aqua has already accused Hikaru of deceit, but the specific lies remain undisclosed. The next chapter will likely reveal what Aqua learned from Fuyuko Niino's confession and how it impacts his understanding of Hikaru's true character.

Advertisement

The chapter may explain Hikaru's manipulative influence over Niino and his broader role in past events. This confrontation could bring to light Hikaru's real motivations in Oshi No Ko Chapter 160 and the extent of his involvement in Ai's tragic murder.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 159 recap

Oshi No Ko Chapter 159, titled Resonance, Fuyuko Niino is revealed to be Ruby's attacker. Apologizing, she states she could not allow Ruby to surpass Ai. However, she realizes her knife did not penetrate fully, and Ruby quickly grabs her arm.

Before Niino can react, Ichigo appears, restraining her, and Akane reveals that she is posing as Ruby, wearing a wig and a knife-proof vest. The real Ruby had already left to prepare for the B-Komachi concert.

Niino engages Ichigo in conversation, leading him to reveal his knowledge of her secret meetings with fans, including Ryosuke Sugano, who developed an obsession with Ai to the point of killing her. Ichigo asks if all of Niino’s actions were out of revenge in Oshi No Ko Chapter 159.

Advertisement

Niino disagrees, saying she forgave Ryosuke especially since he took his own life when she told him to. She says that this was not out of revenge, but to keep Ai’s memory untarnished. Akane suggests Ruby believed Ai wanted friendship with Niino, causing Niino to break down crying.

Ruby and the rest of B-Komachi are seen then performing. Meanwhile, Aqua confronts Hikaru, accusing him of lying for personal gain. Oshi No Ko Chapter 159 ends with HIkaru pretending to be confused with a grin on his face.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Oshi No Ko manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.