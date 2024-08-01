Oshi No Ko Season 2 Debuts 2.5D Stage Play Arc in New Poster; All We Know So Far

Oshi no Ko is preparing for the launch of Season 2 of the anime, Tokyo Blade, with a new 2.5D Stage Play arc poster. Aqua, along with Akane, Kana, and a new cast, is working on the adaptation of the popular manga series. The 2.5D Stage Play arc is set to begin with the next episode, marking a significant shift in the anime's development. The anime series' official website and accounts unveiled a brand-new visual that represents both the series' forthcoming 2.5D Stage Play arc and the in-story theatrical production of Tokyo Blade.

Featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the first season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes exclusively on HIDIVE alongside their launch in Japan if you wanted to catch the new episodes as they air for the Summer, along with all of the currently available episodes from the first season.

Oshi no Ko will also debut as a live-action TV series on Prime Video globally on November 28th, with eight episodes, followed by a new feature film in Japan on December 20th. HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2's new episodes as such:

"Aqua's desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother's footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother's untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate."

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, started in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump on April 23, 2020. At that time, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War was still running in the same magazine, leading to two manga series created by Aka Akasaka being serialized simultaneously.

After the end of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, a new manga series Ren'ai Daikō, written by Akasaka and illustrated by Nishizawa 5mm, started its serialization in the same magazine on April 27, 2023, again leading to two manga series created by Akasaka being serialized simultaneously. Shueisha has collected its chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was released on July 17, 2020. As of July 18, 2024, 15 volumes have been released. The manga entered its final arc on June 27, 2024.

Oshi no Ko ranked eleventh on Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list of best manga of 2021 for male readers. It ranked seventh on the 2022 list. The series ranked fourth on the Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics of 2021 by the Honya Club website. The series ranked thirteenth on the 2021 Book of the Year list by Da Vinci magazine.

It ranked 25th on the 2022 list and fifth on the 2023 list. It ranked fifth on AnimeJapan's fifth Most Wanted Anime Adaptation poll in 2022. The premiere episode of Oshi no Ko was reported by Hidive as the most successful premiere in the streaming service's history in terms of total viewers, new subscribers, and free trial signups.

By April 2021, the Oshi no Ko manga had over 1 million copies in circulation. It has over 14 million copies in circulation by October 2023, over 15 million copies in circulation by November 2023 and over 18 million copies in circulation by July 2024.

