Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time saw Takumi discover that alchemy texts were written in a dead language he could read due to Nolyn’s blessing. Preparing for adventuring, he crafted weapons and armor for Sofia, now healed, and Maria, who revealed combat magic and thief skills.

After registering as adventurers, they completed multiple quests, including slaying a Goblin General, in record time, earning promotions. Maple evolved into an Arachne during the quests. Later, Marquis Godwin Bolton praised Takumi’s skills.

Takumi also crafted modern undergarments for Maria and Sofia, causing some embarrassment. Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 5 will likely feature Takumi, Sofia, Maria, and Maple embarking on a new mission, completing their monthly quest requirement while gathering alchemy materials.

This excursion may indicate a passage of time since the previous episode. The Holy Empire of Sidonia could also resurface, with further details of their true motives being unearthed. Additionally, the episode may introduce or hint at Takumi’s next ally, expanding his party further as his adventures in Mildgard continue.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 5 will premiere on Japanese TV networks at 10 PM JST on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. This release will generally correspond to January 29 in most regions worldwide, although some viewers may see it as early as Friday, January 30, depending on their time zone.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 5 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, which will offer it with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

