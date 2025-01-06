Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The first episode of Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time introduced Takumi Iruma, the protagonist who had been caught in a summoning spell that transports him to the world of Mildgard. With his journey on this new land taking shape, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode for more.

Keep reading to find out Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 2’s release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, as announced on the official series website. This translates to a daytime release the previous day for most international viewers.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 2 will air at the same time on Japanese networks. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream the anime with English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Expected plot in Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 2

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 2 is likely to explore Takumi’s progress as an alchemist while living in the village, as Nolyn monitors him for an undisclosed purpose. The episode may reveal more about the Sidonia Empire’s motivations for the summoning ritual, as well as its importance to Takumi’s timeline.

Additionally, fans may see introductions of characters who prominently feature with Takumi in promotional materials in Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 2, further expanding the story as he establishes connections within the world of Mildgard.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 1 recap

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 1 is titled ‘I Was Summoned By Accident.’ The episode begins as Takumi is inadvertently summoned to Mildgard by a spell targeting three heroes. Goddess Nolyn informs him she cannot return him to Earth but grants magical abilities.

Rescuing a girl named Molly from a monster, Takumi learns her village is a craftsmen’s haven. Choosing alchemy and blacksmithing, he defeats an Armoured Boar with an unexpected Poison Spider's help, later taming and naming it Maple.

Meanwhile, Nolyn’s friend questions her motives for sending Takumi a year into the past in Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 1, ahead of the other summoned heroes.

