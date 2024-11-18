Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Re:Zero Season 3 saw Subaru deliver a stirring speech to rally the people of Priestella in preparation for the battle ahead, setting up the impending clash against the Sin Archbishops of the Witch's Cult.

With a two-month long hiatus scheduled for after Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 8’s release, fans won't want to miss the upcoming episode. Keep reading to find out more about it’s release date, the expected plot, and more.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 8 release date and where to stream

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 8 will premiere in Japan on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. It will air on several channels, including TOKYO MX, AT-X, and KBS Kyoto. Japanese viewers can also stream the episode on platforms such as Niconico, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

International fans can catch Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Episode 8 on Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, Crunchyroll, and other streaming services. In South Asia, it will be available on the Muse Asia official YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 8

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 8 is set to depict the beginning of the decisive battle between Subaru’s coalition and the Sin Archbishops. The episode will likely focus on the coordinated efforts of Subaru, Emilia, and their allies as they confront Regulus, Capella, and Sirius to liberate Priestella.

As the Attack Arc comes to an end in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 8, fans can expect a number of combat sequences and perilous moments as Subaru’s group attempts to turn the tide against the Witch’s Cult. Following the events of this battle, the series will enter a two-month hiatus before returning on February 5, 2025.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 recap

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 is titled ‘The Newest Hero and the Oldest Hero,’ and begins as Emilia contacts Al, instructing him to inform Subaru of Regulus Corneas and Capella Emerada Lugunica’s locations while emphasizing the importance of protecting Beatrice.

Despite Al’s suggestion for Emilia to call for Subaru’s help directly, she reassures him of her confidence in Subaru’s eventual rescue. We then see Subaru, Anastasia, and Julius receive the critical information from Al.

Subaru devises a plan to reclaim Priestella from the Witch’s Cult and proposes a strategy to neutralize Sirius Romanee-Conti’s influence in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7. Initially hesitant, Subaru receives encouragement from Garfiel and Julius, who acknowledge his past victories against Sin Archbishops.

Inspired, Subaru delivers a rousing speech to the city’s populace, broadcasted across Priestella. He promises to confront the Witch’s Cult, urging citizens to stand strong alongside him. This declaration boosts the morale of Emilia, the townspeople, and his allies in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7.

