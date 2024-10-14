Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

In the last episode of Re:Zero – Starting Life In Another World, fans saw Subaru deal with the traumatic events from the first episode, where he was killed at the Time Tower alongside a large crowd by Sirius Romanee-Conti.

His efforts to prevent the massacre from recurring ended in vain, as the Sin Archbishop of Wrath ultimately proved too great for them to overcome. As Subaru and his companions confront the dire situation once again, don’t miss Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 2 to find out how their battle turns out.

Keep reading to get the upcoming episode’s release date, where to stream it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

According to the anime's official website, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 2 is set to air in Japan on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will be available on channels such as AT-X and TOKYO MX, along with several others. It can be streamed on platforms such as U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

Internationally, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 2 will be available for streaming on Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Laftel, and MeWatch. Fans in South Asia can also tune in to Muse Communications' official YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the episode.

Expected plot in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3 is likely to focus on the aftermath of Emilia’s battle with Sirius Romanée-Conti. With Regulus Corneas' unexpected arrival and intervention, his motives become a central concern.

Advertisement

Regulus’s intent in saving Sirius from Emilia suggests a hidden agenda of some sort, which could bring more danger to Subaru and his allies in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3. Emilia’s determination to fight alongside Subaru may further complicate the group's efforts to confront the remaining threats in Pristella, including the potential resurgence of the Witch Cult’s influence.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 2 recap

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 2, titled ‘A Showdown of Fire and Ice,’ sees Subaru revive through Return By Death and try to devise a strategy against Sin Archbishop Sirius Romanée-Conti. Remembering past encounters, he decides to face Sirius alone, leaving Beatrice to protect Emilia.

He enters the clock tower, finding Lusbel but not Sirius, until she appears behind them, binding Subaru with her bladed chains. Sirius's ability to reciprocate emotions and injuries among those under her influence, which she demonstrates as she speaks about love and fear.

Advertisement

Subaru, expressing his own fears of death, succumbs to the pain and dies once more. He revives again in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 2, seeking Reinhard van Astrea’s help, and Rachins sends a signal to summon him.

In the end, Sirius reclaims control over the crowd, but Reinhard arrives, breaking Subaru and Rachins free. He engages Sirius while Subaru rescues Lusbel. However, her power still impacts Reinhard, leading to the brutal deaths of the crowd and even Reinhard himself.

After another reset, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 2 sees Subaru decide to bring Beatrice into the plan, devising a new approach against Sirius. However, a clash between Sirius and Emilia ensues, during which Emilia is saved by Regulus Corneas, who wishes to take her as his 79th wife.

For more updates from the Re:Zero – Starting Life In Another World anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.