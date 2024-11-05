Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Re:Zero Season 3 centered on Natsuki Subaru and his allies as they confronted Roy Alphard, the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony, who was behind Rem’s current state. At the same time, the other Sin Archbishops launched a devastating assault on the city of Priestella, transforming it into a chaotic warzone.

With Regulus Corneas forcibly making Emilia one of his many wives, fans can only wonder how Subaru will get himself and his allies out of this crisis. Don’t miss Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the last episode’s events

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 will premiere in Japan on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on several networks, including TOKYO MX, AT-X, and KBS Kyoto.

Japanese viewers can also stream it on platforms such as Niconico, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus. For international fans, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 will be available on Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, Crunchyroll, and other streaming services. In South Asia, fans can watch it on the official Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 will be titled ‘What It Takes to Be a Knight.’ The episode will see Subaru awakening in the aftermath of the floodwaters engulfing Priestella. He will find himself in the presence of Priscilla and Liliana, who will inform him of the Witch’s Cult’s new demands delivered through Capella’s broadcast.

Subaru, now angrier than ever, will be determined to counter the Cult’s rampage. Priscilla will acknowledge his resolve, and even offer him a reward for his courage, though they will soon be confronted by a monstrous demi-beast.

As chaos in Priestella escalates, the Sin Archbishops will maintain pressure on Subaru and his allies, leading the city toward further ruin. Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 is likely to emphasize Subaru’s struggle to keep up with the mounting challenges while trying to save Emilia.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5 recap

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5, titled ‘A Dark Torrent,’ sees Regulus Corneas press Emilia with unsettling questions about her purity, ultimately declaring her his 79th wife. Regulus has another wife bring Emilia new clothes, emphasizing her status in his collection.

Meanwhile, Subaru and his allies engage in a fierce battle with Roy Alphard, the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony, who taunts Subaru about Rem’s fate. Julius advises Subaru to focus on their primary objective, prompting Subaru to enter the government building with Crusch to confront Capella Emerada Lugunica.

Capella, a dragon in disguise, separates Subaru and Crusch through an illusion and begins to psychologically torment Subaru, questioning his loyalty to Emilia by assuming her form in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5.

Capella eventually wounds Subaru severely by tearing off his leg and douses Crusch in dragon blood, further endangering her. Elsewhere, Garfiel, Wilhelm, and Ricardo fight Witch Cultists, while Reinhard finally manages to restrain Heinkel.

As Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5 ends, Capella floods the city, and Subaru is thrown into the water by the dragon while Capella demands Emilia and the Tome of Wisdom be brought to her.

For more updates from the Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.