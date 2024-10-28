Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Re:Zero Season 3 focused on Subaru Natsuki and his team, outlining their strategy to launch a counteroffensive against the Witch's Cult after their recent assault on the city of Priestella. The episode also included a brief exploration of Emilia's situation following her abduction by the Sin Archbishop of Greed, Regulus Corneas.

Don’t miss Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5 to find out more about Emilia’s state after being kidnapped. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, what to expect, and a recap of the last episode.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

As stated on the official anime website, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on various channels, including TOKYO MX, AT-X, and KBS Kyoto, among others.

Japanese viewers can also stream the episode on platforms like Niconico, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus. For international fans, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5 will be available on Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, Crunchyroll, and additional streaming services. In South Asia, audiences can watch it on the Muse Asia official YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5 is likely to continue focusing on Emilia’s situation as she remains captive in an unknown location under Regulus Corneas’s control. Regulus’s intentions appear increasingly menacing, raising concerns about Emilia’s safety.

Alongside this, the conflict involving Subaru, Julius, and Crusch will escalate as they face Roy Alphard, the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony. Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 5 will likely explore the efforts to counter Roy’s powers while trying to protect Priestella’s inhabitants.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 recap

Titled ‘Operation: Take Back the Government Office,’ Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 sees Garfiel and Mimi encounter Witch Cultists after discovering the slain Priestella guards. Though Garfiel initially wants to fight, Mimi persuades him to retreat after a brief struggle.

We then see Reinhard confronting his father, Heinkel, who holds Felt hostage. Despite Felt urging him to act, Reinhard remains cautious. Meanwhile, Subaru and his group discuss the Witch’s Cult and the Witch of Envy’s remains, which the Council of Ten hides.

Subaru learns about Capella Emerada Lugunica in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4, a figure who supposedly died fifty years ago. The scene changes when Garfiel arrives with an injured Mimi. Capella’s voice then rings out, causing pain to the group.

Kiritaka reveals the remains of the Witch of Pride, Typhon, are in Priestella, making them immovable. Subaru requests Garfiel’s assistance, and Julius formulates a plan to disable Capella’s device.

The episode then sees Subaru confronting Capella while Julius attacks, but she regenerates, and the Sin Archbishop of Gluttony appears. Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 ends at Emilia’s location, as she is asked by Regulus Corneas about her chastity.

