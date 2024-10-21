Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The city of Priestella faced an influx of Sin Archbishops in the last episode, and Regulus Corneas, the Sin Archbishop of Greed, rescued Emilia from Sirius Romanee-Conti and boldly proclaimed that Emilia would now be his wife.

With Emilia now lost to him, fans look forward to Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 to find out Subaru’s next course of action. Don’t miss the episode, and discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 is set to air in Japan on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. It will be available on various channels, including TOKYO MX, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, and several others.

Japanese audiences can also enjoy unlimited viewing on platforms such as Niconico, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus, among others. For international fans, Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 will be accessible on Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, Crunchyroll, and other streaming services. In South Asia, fans can tune in to Muse Asia official YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 will see the aftermath of the Sin Archbishop of Lust, Capella Emerada Lugunica’s, declaration of a plan to invade Pristella will become a focal point. Subaru is expected to develop a strategy to rescue Emilia from Regulus Corneas, who remains a significant threat.

With Beatrice incapacitated from overexertion and Subaru dealing with his own injury, they face numerous challenges in countering the combined threat of the archbishops. Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 4 will likely explore Subaru’s determination to save Emilia and his allies while contending with the danger posed by the Witch Cult’s ongoing presence in Pristella.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3 recap

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3, titled ‘Gorgeous Tiger,’ sees Subaru face Regulus Corneas, the Sin Archbishop of Greed, who is holding Emilia captive. During their confrontation, Sirius Romanee-Conti, the Sin Archbishop of Wrath, attacks Emilia while she remains in Regulus’s grip.

However, Regulus easily blocks the assault and engages in a tense conversation with Sirius regarding her desire for revenge and her claim that killing Emilia was her “right” as Petelgeuse’s widow. The two archbishops resume their conflict, but Sirius’s attacks fail to affect Regulus.

Subaru and Beatrice attempt to assist but cannot inflict any substantial damage in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3. Regulus declares his intention to make Emilia his bride, citing her beauty as the only reason.

He eventually escapes with Emilia, leaving Subaru severely injured, which impacts those under Sirius’s spell. Meanwhile, Garfiel and Mimi confront Garfiel’s emotional struggle after an encounter with his mother.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 3 concludes with Capella Emerada Lugunica, the Sin Archbishop of Lust, announcing an attack on Pristella.

