Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The floodwaters that inundated Priestella carried away Subaru Natsuki in the last episode of Re:Zero Season 3, where he lost consciousness. He wakes to find out that Capella has issued new demands, sparking a surge of anger within the boy.

He then swears vengeance against the Witch's Cult, while Emilia is seen attempting to break free from Regulus Corneas. Don’t miss Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 to find out what actions each takes to complete their respective goals, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, and more details.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 release date and where to stream

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast across various networks, including TOKYO MX, AT-X, and KBS Kyoto.

Japanese viewers will also have access to Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 on streaming platforms such as Niconico, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus. For international audiences, the episode will be available on services like Aniplus TV, Bilibili Global, Crunchyroll, and others. In South Asia, fans can watch it via the official Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 will likely continue with Subaru’s attempt to execute his ambitious plan to defeat the Sin Archbishops and save Priestella without any sacrifices. Meanwhile, Emilia’s communication with Al may set up her escape from Regulus’ captivity.

However, given how he is in contact with Regulus, questions remain about Al’s true intentions. It is unclear whether he is genuinely aligned with Subaru’s allies or secretly collaborating with the Witch Cult, and Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 7 may reveal the truth.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 recap

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6, titled ‘Conditions of the Knight,’ begins as Emilia is held captive by Regulus Corneas, who insists on her cooperation to prevent the complete flooding of Priestella. Emilia remains hopeful, trusting Subaru to save her.

Meanwhile, Subaru awakens from a nightmare to find himself with Priscilla and Liliana. Priscilla explains that his leg, healed due to Capella’s Dragon Blood, is a gift from the Holy Dragon. However, this healing ability is limited to his leg alone. Subaru learns from Priscilla about Capella’s new demands, one of which involves Emilia.

Priscilla rewards Subaru by eliminating nearby demi-beasts using her flaming Yang Sword. She then takes him to a shelter where the Authority of Wrath incites chaos. Liliana calms the crowd with a song in Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6.

Subaru realizes similar unrest may be occurring across the city and sets out to find his allies. Meanwhile, Emilia tries to escape Regulus, overhearing him argue with other Sin Archbishops. Subaru also resolves to defeat all the archbishops, refusing to sacrifice any lives.

Re:Zero Season 3 Episode 6 concludes with Emilia managing to get out of her room and finding Regulus’ stolen communicator, which she uses to contact Al (Aldebaran).

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.