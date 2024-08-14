That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Rimuru has solved the problems of the 95th floor of the labyrinth with Kumara, the nine-tailed fox, and is now set to be faced a new challenge of a different variety. As the ‘Lightspeed Hero’ Masayuki makes his way to Jura Tempest, fans can only wonder what’s in store for the reincarnated slime.

Don’t miss That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18 to find out what happens next in the series, and keep reading to discover everything you need to know, such as the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 18: Release date and where to watch

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18 is set to air on Friday, August 16, at approximately 11:00 pm JST in Japan. Internationally, the episode will be available around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the same day. Keep in mind that exact release times may vary slightly due to time zone differences.

In Japan, fans can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 18 on networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, available outside Asian regions.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 18?

As per the anime’s official website, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 18 will be titled A Throng of Visitors. Rimuru, after meeting with various kings, will be seen traveling to Ingracia to invite his students to the Founder's Festival in Jura Tempest.

Chloe and her friends will readily join him. Meanwhile, Honjo Masayuki will be seen arriving at Tempest. With rumors circulating that Masayuki is there to confront Rimuru, the Demon Lord is likely to take necessary precautions to handle the situation.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 18 is expected to explore the interactions between Rimuru and Masayuki, as well as the reactions of the townspeople and festival attendees to the arrival of the Lightspeed Hero.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 17 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 17, titled The Lightspeed Hero, begins with Rimuru overseeing preparations for the Founder's Festival. Mjöllmille, the merchant, outlines the event schedule, which includes a national launch party, a banquet for visiting royalty, and a battle tournament at the Coliseum.

The festival's second day features free time for guests to explore the city, while the third day will unveil a dungeon for adventurers. Meanwhile, Rimuru is informed by Ramiris and Veldora of an issue in the dungeon — an overgrown forest on Floor 95 has reached Floor 71, affecting the magicules and eliminating the bosses on those floors.

Ranga suggests a solution in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 17, introducing a fox spirit named Kumara, who specializes in forest management. After Rimuru names the fox, transforming it into a nine-tailed beast, the problem is addressed.

Souei then reports that Viscount Cazac from Blumund, a leader of the notorious slave trading group Orthrus, has been captured. However, Rimuru learns that Orthrus has already been eliminated by Masayuki, the Lightspeed Hero. The episode then reveals Masayuki’s past, his acquisition of the unique skill The Chosen One, and his rise to hero status.

Tasked by Yuuki Kagurazaka to dismantle Orthrus, Masayuki successfully uncovers and dismantles the group in the Kingdom of Ballachia. As rumors spread that Masayuki might be heading to Jura Tempest to confront a Demon Lord, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 17 concludes with the hero en route to RImuru’s location.

