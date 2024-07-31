That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 17: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime surprisingly revealed that one of its central characters is a father, introducing a new character into Rimuru’s entourage. Fans found out that Hakuro, the Oni elder allied with Rimuru, had a past affair with Kaede, the Tengu leader, which eventually resulted in their child, the Tengu heir Momiji.

Now, with Rimuru and Momiji having resolved their differences and forming a mutual defense pact, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 17 is set to reveal the Jura Temptest Federation’s next course of action. Don’t miss the upcoming episode, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 17: Release date and where to watch

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 17 is scheduled to air on Friday, August 2, at approximately 11:00 pm JST in Japan. For viewers residing outside of Japan, the episode will debut around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET on the same day. However, please note that release times may vary slightly due to time zone variances.

Fans in Japan can catch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 17 on various networks, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, available outside of Asian territories.

Expected plot in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 17

As per the episode preview, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 17 will be titled The Lightspeed Hero. The episode will see Rimuru prepare for the festival while receiving a report from Soei about the Elven slave trade. The group behind the trade has been defeated by Masayuki, known as the Lightspeed Hero.

Recognizing the name as Japanese, Rimuru suspects Masayuki is another otherworlder. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 17 is expected to explore Masayuki’s arrival and powers in this world, his connection with Yuuki Kagurazaka, and further preparations for the festival, including the addition of new floor bosses to the labyrinth.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 16 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 16, titled Benimaru's Ordeal, begins with Rimuru Tempest welcoming the Tengu representatives at the audience ceremony. The Tengu tribe is revealed to be angels incarnated into wolves, similar to Ranga’s tribe. Momiji, the daughter of the Tengu elder and revered as the god of the mountains, plays a central role in this episode.

A flashback shows Benimaru and Albis visiting the Tengu village in the Kusha mountains to seek permission for highway construction to Thalion. Only they are allowed to enter the secret village. Momiji questions their intentions but Benimaru assures her that they seek permission to pass through the mountains, not claim their land.

She praises Benimaru’s skills, which remind her of her past with Hakuro, Araki Byakuya's grandchild. She recounts her training days with Hakuro in the Ogres village. Pleased to learn Hakuro is alive, Kaede agrees to Rimuru's request on the condition that Benimaru marries Momiji. Benimaru, taken aback, promises to consider it.

Returning to the present, Momiji acknowledges Rimuru as the ruler of the Jura Forest but expresses concerns about his ties with Demon Lord Frey. Rimuru reassures her that Frey is no longer interested in Thalion or the Tengu village. Relieved, Momiji pledges loyalty to Rimuru in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 16.

A letter addressed to Hakuro is mistakenly read, revealing Momiji is his daughter. Hakuro commits to teaching her swordplay and learns about Kaede’s marriage proposal for Benimaru. Albis expresses her intent to challenge Momiji for the right to marry Benimaru, leading to a humorous situation where Rimuru and his friends joke about Benimaru's multiple admirers.

Benimaru expresses his desire for only one spouse, prompting Momiji to accept Albis’ challenge. Rimuru approves, provided it is not a death duel. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 16 concludes with Shuna and Shion proposing a match to win Rimuru's affection.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.