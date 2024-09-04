That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21: Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

After a grand banquet for Rimuru's esteemed guests, which included some of the world's most formidable figures such as Empress Elmesia, Rimuru delivered a notable opening speech. He outlined his vision for a nation where monsters, humans, elves, and dwarves live together harmoniously.

As the martial arts tournament begins in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21, fans cannot wait for more of Rimuru’s adventures. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21: Release date and where to stream

The airing of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21 is set for Friday, September 6, 2024. Japanese viewers can catch it at 11:00 pm JST, while international audiences can tune in at 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. However, please note that release times may vary slightly due to time zone variations.

In Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21 will be shown on various networks such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, which is available outside of Asian regions.

Expected plot in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21

As per the title preview and the anime’s official website, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21 will be titled ‘The Martial Arts Tournament.’ The episode will focus on the much-awaited battle tournament, where adventurers from various nations will compete. The winner will earn the right to challenge Rimuru himself.

Masayuki, known as the Light Speed Hero, and his party will also participate in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21, aiming to prove their strength and confront Rimuru. Rimuru, curious about Masayuki's capabilities, plans to send Geld and Gobta to participate in the tournament to observe Masayuki's abilities firsthand.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 20 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 20 is titled Nation's Opening Festival. The episode begins with the Class-S students discovering that Rimuru Tempest is the ruler of the nation. Overwhelmed by this revelation, Ms. Tiss faints, prompting Rimuru to request Hinata's assistance in looking after the children.

In exchange, Hinata asks Rimuru to attend to Luminous. The festival's first day features a grand concert led by Tact, which Rimuru finds captivating as it unites humans and monsters through music. A surprise performance by Shuna and Shion, with Shion playing the violin, leaves Rimuru in awe.

Elsewhere, Gabiru and Vesta present a scientific breakthrough to the visiting dignitaries in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 20: a healing potion capable of repairing damaged weapons and armor.

They explain that their discovery involved understanding the true nature of the Hipokute plants, which evolved through exposure to magicules, despite appearing identical to ordinary weeds. The dignitaries express shock, believing such findings should have been presented in an academic setting.

Luminous, impressed by the cultural and scientific advancements, proposes a cultural exchange with Tempest in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 20, offering to send vampires to learn Tempest's arts while promising to teach Rimuru a sacred skill.

Later, Rimuru shares a meal with Hinata and Yuuki, who learn that he was unaware of Gabiru and Vesta's research. The episode then sees Mjolmille informing Rimuru that there is a shortage of gold coins for business. Rimuru reassures him that they can impose terms if necessary.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 20 ends with the second day of the festival, which heralds the commencement of the martial arts tournament.

For more updates on That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.