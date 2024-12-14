The Most Notorious Talker Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan primarily revolved around Noel Stollen’s scheme to turn the Winged Knights against their leader, Leon Fredric. Remarkably, the plan succeeded, enabling Blue Beyond to take control of the battle against Dantalion.

Not only did Noel perfectly manipulate the Winged Knights, but he also accurately predicted Leon’s response to a tragic situation. Don’t miss The Most Notorious Talker Episode 12 to see more of Noel’s tactical brilliance, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and other details.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs The World’s Greatest Clan Episode 12 is set to release in Japan on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at midnight JST. Because of time zone variations, many viewers will be able to catch it a day earlier, on December 16, 2024.

After its online release, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 12 will air on TOKYO MX and BS NTV a week later, with an additional broadcast on AT-X the following day. Fans can stream the episode on Anime Store and ABEMA, while international viewers can find it on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in The Most Notorious Talker Episode 12

According to the titled preview, The Most Notorious Talker Episode 12 will either be titled ‘The Snake Has Wings’ or ‘The Snake Has Grown Wings,’ depending on the translation (その蛇には 翼 が生えている). The episode will likely conclude the intense test organized by Harold Jenkins.

With Alma attacking Dantalion in the final moments of the previous episode, viewers can expect the fight against the demon to come to a dramatic conclusion. Given Noel’s meticulous planning and his manipulation of Leon’s team, it is probable that Blue Beyond will emerge victorious, securing the right to form their clan.

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 11 recap

The Most Notorious Talker Episode 11, titled ‘The Price of Being Right,’ begins as Harold Jenkins sets the rules for the contest between Noel’s Blue Beyond and Leon’s Winged Knights: both teams can sabotage each other, and the losing party will be disbanded.

Three days later, the contest begins with Noel, Koga, and Alma surprisingly staying idle, causing confusion among Leon’s team. Noel’s earlier strategy becomes clear as Leon’s allies—Vaclav, Keim, and Ophelia—reveal Noel approached them, sowing doubt about Leon’s leadership.

In the Abyss, Ophelia is injured, and Keim suggests a risky move, but Leon’s refusal triggers mistrust. Misinterpreting Leon’s actions, Keim stabs him, fracturing their party. Noel appears, exploiting their collapse to neutralize the demon Dantalion, whose mind-reading fails against Noel’s speed.

The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs The World’s Greatest Clan Episode 11 ends with Alma attacking Dantalion from behind.

