Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 22: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After Team FUG emerged victorious in the last episode, fans learnt that FUG plans to use Viole as a source of power to activate a new weapon, the Thorn. With Wangnan and several FUG members attempting to rescue Viole, the excitement for the next episode is palpable.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 22

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 22: Release date and where to stream

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 22 is scheduled for release on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. For international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on the same day: 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Please note that exact timings may vary based on your location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International audiences can stream Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 22 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, available 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 22

According to the title preview, Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 22 will be titled ‘Their Workshop.’ The episode will see the next round of the Workshop Battle begin while Khun’s group and former FUG members launch their rescue mission.

Updates on Viole’s condition, after being stabbed by Beta, may shed light on the consequences of Beta’s actions. Reflejo’s schemes could escalate as he seeks to maintain control over Viole, adding further urgency to Khun’s plan in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 22.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21 recap

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21, titled ‘The Beginning of Dawn,’ sees Beta throw Viole under Emily, forcing him to fall and leading the Workshop host to declare Team FUG victorious over Team Mad Dog.

This decision shocks Khun, who becomes suspicious of Viole’s abrupt departure. Viole’s old allies also grow concerned and investigate. In the waiting room, Khun discovers Viole left the battle as it started, intensifying his worry.

Meanwhile, Reflejo confronts Viole, mocking his attempts to escape FUG and revealing their intent to turn him into a weapon. Khun gathers allies in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 21, including defected FUG members, to rescue Viole.

