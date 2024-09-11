Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Kai Sakura Vento and his team heading south to join the Yulun Federation in the last episode, where Reiren joined their group and brought a new level of energy to their journey. With A clash against Rath=IE forthcoming in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 10, fans are on the edge of their seats in excitement.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

According to the anime’s official website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 10 is slated to air in Japan on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. It will first be shown on Tokyo MX and later on other Japanese networks like AT-X, BS Asahi, and Kansai TV.

In Japan, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 10 will also be available for streaming on platforms such as d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ABEMA. Internationally, it can be streamed on Crunchyroll, while viewers in East and Southeast Asia can watch it on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

Expected plot in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 10

Following the events of the previous episode, a battle between Kai's group and Rath=IE, the Hero of the Mythical Beasts, is likely to occur in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 10. The series appears to be building up to this significant battle, hinting at a conflict where Kai and his allies will face formidable challenges against their opponents.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 10 may also delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding the Last Riser and its connection to the Heroes while exploring the potential significance of the Megalith and its mysterious voice. This could offer further revelations about the past and the true nature of the world's reincarnation.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9 recap

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9 is titled ‘Center Of The World.’ The episode begins with an intense clash between Rikugen Kyoko, the Hero of the Spirits, and Rath=IE, the Hero of Mythical Beasts.

Rikugen initially holds the upper hand with her potent magic, but Rath=IE surprises everyone by unleashing a Last Riser that instantly defeats her. Meanwhile, Kai and his group travel south toward the Yulun Foundation, accompanied by Reiren, whose lively exchanges with Rinne add a lighter tone to their journey.

The group stops at a hot spring, known for its mild healing properties, to rest and recover from their recent battles. Jeanne voices her concerns about the Last Riser in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9.

This prompts the group to theorize that it is monitoring the Heroes and attacking when Prophet Sid is mentioned. Later, the group faces a formidable mythical beast, which they defeat, but Kai is gravely injured in the process.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9 concludes with them approaching a Megalith, where they are welcomed by a mysterious voice.

