Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans witnessed the much-anticipated clash between Kai Sakura Vento and the Primal Hero, Alfreya, the Lord of Heaven in the last episode of Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? However, the conflict took an unexpected turn due the Last Riser, which changed the direction of the fight entirely.

Kai now finds himself in a challenging battle with a new, merciless version of Alfreya that is no more than a shell of his former self, and Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8 is set to reveal the outcome of their battle. Don’t miss the episode, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8: Release date and where to read

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8 will premiere in Japan on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by broadcasts on other Japanese networks such as AT-X, BS Asahi, and Kansai TV.

Japanese viewers can also stream the episode on platforms like d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and others. Internationally, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while audiences in East and Southeast Asia can watch it on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

Expected plot Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8

As per the official website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8 will either be titled ‘Purgatory Of Heaven’ or ‘Heaven’s Purgatory,’ depending on the translation (天界の煉獄). The episode is expected to continue the fierce conflict between Kai's group and Alfreya, who has been transformed into a Last Riser avatar.

Their battle will escalate, and Alfreya will end up attacking the Angel Palace itself and cause its destruction. Jeanne and Reiren will find a way to strike back at Alfreya amid the chaos. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8 may also reveal the secrets surrounding the World Reincarnation and the true motives of the Last Risers.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 recap

Titled ‘Heartless Angel,’ Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 primarily centers on the battles between Kai's group and Alfreya, the Lord of Heaven, along with his subordinates. Falin, Saki, and Ashran face the War Angel Vicious, while Rinne takes on Raphaelo.

Kai, Jeanne, and Reiren face Alfreya directly. Although the angels initially dismiss their human challengers, the group eventually manages to prove their strength, overcoming their celestial adversaries.

However, it is later revealed that Alfreya's subordinates were not genuinely fighting; they had been biding their time, waiting for someone to challenge Alfreya in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7. They hoped for Alfreya’s sudden change into a ruthless figure to be reversed.

The above tweet roughly translates to:

“Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 – Alfreya, who couldn’t understand reasons, introduced Rasterizer as her subordinate. However, she didn’t anticipate that Rasterizer would "rewrite" himself to gain full control. Kai must defeat him to obtain the answers he seeks.”

This change is attributed to Alfreya's decision to replace most of his subordinates with a Last Riser, a powerful entity that gradually influenced him. During the battle, Kai's inquiry about the Prophet Sid and the World Reincarnation provokes a strong reaction from Alfreya, who says he received something from Sid.

This reaction causes the Last Riser to turn against its ‘master,’ and it overwrites the hero of the angels in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7. Kai then realizes that the Last Riser was behind the alteration of the original world and Alfreya’s personality.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 7 ends with Alfreya being controlled by a more powerful Last Riser avatar, showing a cruel nature that lacks any semblance of the hero he once was.

