Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The battle between Kai Sakura Vento and the Hero of the Angels, Alfreya, has finally come to an end, and now, Kai and his group have returned to the Elven Homeland. As Kai will be making his way towards the remaining two heroes in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9, so don’t miss it. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9: Release date and streaming details

As per the official anime website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. Following its broadcast on Tokyo MX, the episode will also air on several Japanese TV networks, including AT-X, BS Asahi, and Kansai TV.

In Japan, the episode will be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, and others. Internationally, viewers can stream Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, audiences in East and Southeast Asia can watch it on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

Expected plot in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9

As per the anime’s official website, Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9 will be titled Center Of The World. The episode will likely explore the journey of Kai and his group as they travel towards the southern Yulun Federation, now joined by Reiren.

Along the way, Jeanne will engage in a discussion with Rinne and Reiren at a resting spring about their encounters with powerful heroes like Vanessa and Alfreya. The group is expected to confront the remaining heroes, namely the Spirit Soveriegn, Rikugen Kyoko and the Fang King, Rath=IE.

Jeanne, in particular, will become increasingly aware of the strange presence of the Last Riser, the mysterious creature that appears around heroes. Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 9 may also reveal some information about Sid’s disappearance and the concept of World Reincarnation.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8 recap

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8, titled Heaven's Purgatory, continues the intense battle between Kai and the “avatar” of Alfreya, the Hero of Angels, whose main consciousness had been overtaken by the Last Riser.

As the fight progresses, Reiren devises a strategy to combine her powers with Jeanne’s to launch a powerful attack on Alfreya. With their combined efforts, Kai and his comrades manage to overpower Alfreya, returning him to his senses.

Alfreya then expresses regret for allowing himself to be corrupted by the Last Riser, which led him to turn against his own people in Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8. He shares vital information with Kai about Sid and the current world, describing it as one built upon hatred.

Afterward, Kai, Jeanne, and their group return to their camp at the Elven Homeland to recover. The Great Elder Elf forms a truce with Jeanne and the lo Rebel Army, expressing gratitude by offering weapons and supplies.

She requests Reiren to accompany them to the territories of the other two races to uncover the source of Alfreya's corruption. Jeanne discusses the terms of the truce with Commander Dante, who shows a new side of wisdom after being saved.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me In This World? Episode 8 ends with the remaining two heroes, those of the Spirit and Mythical Beast races, meeting and discussing the fall of Vanessa and Alfreya.

