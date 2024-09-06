Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Colette invited Will to join her for shopping in preparation for the Dungeon Praxis test in the last episode, though Rosty interfered in their date. Colette eventually realizes Rosty's strong feelings for Will as well.

Meanwhile, Lihanna proposed that Will join her team, which includes Sion, Wignall, and Julius, for the Dungeon Praxis. With this cliffhanger, fans are now looking forward to the release of Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9 is set to debut on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release around 7:30 am GMT / 3:30 am ET / 12:30 am PT. Keep in mind that exact release times may vary based on your region and time zone.

In Japan, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9 will air on JNN (TBS), AT-X, BS Nippon, and other affiliated networks. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. In Southeast Asia, the anime will be available on Muse Communication’s YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot In Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9

As per the title preview and the anime’s official website, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9 will be titled ‘Let The Praxis Begin.’ The episode will continue with the All-Student Praxis, where Will joins Lihanna, Ignohl, Julius, and Sion, with Colette also following along.

Advertisement

The task is a survival exercise in the dungeon below the seventh floor, defeating high-credit monsters in a dangerous environment. Due to the team's high skill level, Will will struggle to keep up, though won’t be disheartened.

As they reach the tenth floor, they search for their target, Bright Nebelus, only to find numerous monster corpses, including Nebelus itself. This suggests that another group may have already reached the top floor in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8 recap

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8, titled Shall We Date?, sees a celebration held at Gina's place to honor Will Serfort's victory against Julius. Donnan and the dwarves host the event, and Julius is put to work in the tavern as a form of apology.

Will becomes well-known at Rigarden Academy due to his performance, attracting many offers to join teams for the upcoming Dungeon Praxis test. Colette intervenes, claiming Will already has plans with her and invites him to go shopping for test supplies.

Advertisement

The next day, Colette dresses elegantly, hoping for a date, but Rosty unexpectedly joins them. During their outing, Rosty declares his strong affection for Will. Meanwhile, Will is approached by Lihanna, who takes him to meet Julius, Sion, and Wignall.

Lihanna invites Will to join her team for the Dungeon Praxis test, despite objections from Julius and Sion. Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8 end as Edward warns the students about the dangers of the test.

For more updates on The Wistoria: Wand And Sword anime and others from the animeverse, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.