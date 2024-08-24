Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Sion Ulster’s true feelings for Will Serfort have come to light, now that the two have faced one another in combat. The last episode revealed that Sion's resentment towards the boy grew because Will continuously overlooked him, feeding his desire for recognition.

Now, Will faces his next adversary: Julius Reinberg. Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 is set to see their duel come to the foreground, so don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 release date and where to stream

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 is set to premiere on August 25, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release around 7:30 am GMT / 3:30 am ET / 12:30 am PT. Please be aware that exact release times may vary based on your region and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will air on JNN (TBS), AT-X, BS Nippon, and other affiliated networks. International viewers can stream Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 on Crunchyroll. In Southeast Asia, the anime will be available on Muse Communication’s YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7

As per the official website, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 will be titled ‘Twelve Secret Ice Magics: El Glace Frosse.’ The episode will continue from where the previous episode left off, focusing on the final phase of the Grand Magic Festival.

Julius’s ability to be present in multiple places simultaneously will be explained, revealing it as one of the twelve secret ice magics that were created by Elfaria, a renowned magician and Will’s childhood friend. Julius believes that Will cannot overcome this powerful spell.

On the other hand, Will, who is well-versed in Elfaria’s magic, begins to counter Julius’s strategy. Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 will focus on their duel, with Will’s knowledge of Elfaria’s techniques playing a vital role in shattering Julius’s ice clones to turn the tide of the battle.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6 recap

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6, titled ‘Between Pride And Passion,’ begins with a flashback revealing Sion’s growing resentment towards Will. Initially, Sion saw Will as miserable and sought to make him a subordinate, but Will’s lack of acknowledgment fueled Sion’s frustration.

Returning to the present, Sion unleashes a barrage of fire spells at Will, criticizing him for not taking their battle seriously. Will hesitates to fight back, recalling his promise to others, but Sion’s relentless attacks leave him no choice.

As their battle continues, the commentator, Edward, notes the unacceptable infighting within Will’s team in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6, while Sion’s friends are baffled by his behavior. Meanwhile, Julius Reinberg’s ice magic challenges Colette, as he appears in multiple places simultaneously, confusing the crowd.

Sion summons his flame guardian, Halcon Gardinas, to attack Will, who absorbs its flames with his gauntlet. Sion’s deep-seated need for acknowledgment is revealed, as he tearfully demands Will’s attention. Understanding Sion’s feelings, Will finally decides to fight seriously.

Their battle involves in a fierce exchange of spells, but Colette intervenes and stops the fight. She urges Will to confront Julius instead. Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6 ends with Will entering the stadium, ready to challenge Julius.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Wistoria: Wand And Sword anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.