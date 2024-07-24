Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4 Delayed: New Release Date, What to Expect & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword Anime

Instead of the regular episode, Studio Actas will be airing a special narrated by comedians Nobuko and Kaneko Kyonchi from the comedy trio Party-chan on July 28, 2024. This special will feature a recap of the story so far, an interview with composer Yuki Hayashi, and visuals of the cast at an advance screening of the anime’s first episode.

The anime adaptation of Wistoria: Wand and Sword, directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara of Chainsaw Man fame, is based on the Japanese manga series written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi. The manga began serialization in 2020 in Kodansha’s shōnen magazine Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. Episode 1 of the anime adaptation, produced by Studio Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures, premiered in July 2024. Stay tuned for all the updated details on Episode 4.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4 will be broadcast a week later compared to its original release schedule. The Episode will be released on August 4, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. For fans outside Japan, here’s a look at some of the corresponding time zones in which Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4 will be released.

2:30 am (PT): August 4, 2024

4:30 am (CT): August 4, 2024

5:30 am (ET): August 4, 2024

11:30 am (CET) - August 4, 2024

7:00 pm (AT): August 4, 2024

Where to Watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4?

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4 will be broadcast on JNN (TBS), AT-X, BS Nippon, and other affiliated channels in Japan. For International viewers, the series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Muse Communication has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will be available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 3 Recap

In Episode 3, Will Serfort ventures into the forest to acquire the cores from Frost Walkers as per the order placed by the Upper Institute of Mages. There, he manages to rescue a girl named Iris, who turns out to be two years younger to Will. Elsewhere, Workner is teaching the students the importance of creating new magic spells.

Meanwhile, Will stumbles upon a Frost Rex in the dungeon. He uses Rosty’s magic artificers to fight the beast. Later, it is revealed that Iris is a scout who recommends Will’s name to the Magia Vanders, who decide to wait till the Grand Magic Festival before deciding.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4 Plot

Episode 4, titled The Eve of the Grand Festival, will likely cover chapter 5 from the manga. We can expect the adaptation of the upcoming mini-arc, in which Will Serfort will showcase his talents in front of an audience. Will it be enough for him to reach the top of Mercedes Caulis? Only time will tell, Stay tuned for more news related to Wistoria: Wand and Sword!

