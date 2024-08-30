Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8 Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Will Serfort took on Julius Reinberg and his team solo at the Grand Magic Festival’s stadium in the last episode of Wistoria: Wand And Sword, where Will expertly dealt with Julius’s living ice clones. After exposing the fact that Elfaria Albis Serfort had originally invented the magic at just two years old, Will used his skills to win a decisive victory against Julius.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8 is expected to continue Will’s journey in the Regarden Magical Academy, as he finds himself in a face off against Julius, Sion, and Wignall. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8 release date and streaming details

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 will premiere on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 4:30 PM JST. For viewers outside Japan, this translates to a same-day release at approximately 7:30 AM GMT / 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT. Please note that exact release times may vary depending on your region and time zone.

In Japan, Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 will be broadcast on JNN (TBS), AT-X, BS Nippon, and other affiliated networks. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, while viewers in Southeast Asia can watch it on Muse Communication’s YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8

As per the official website, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8 will be titled ‘Shall We Date?’ the episode will see Colette become anxious as Will gains attention for his victory over Julius, receiving numerous invitations to join different teams for upcoming practical exercises.

To keep Will close, Colette will invite him on a date, but will instead be surprised by his roommate, Rosty, who arrives instead. This will result in a comedic clash between the two over Will’s affections. Meanwhile, Will is approached by Lihanna in town.

He follows her, and will find himself face-to-face with Julius, Sion, and Wignall. This encounter suggests a possible arguement or challenge from Julius and Sion in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 8, as they were defeated by Will in the tournament. However, the three boys’ intentions for Will remain to be seen.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 recap

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7, titled ‘Twelve Secret Ice Magics: El Glace Frosse,’ opens with Sarissa Alfeld, an aide to Elfaria Albis Serfort, discussing potential talents with the Ice Faction. Their attention centers on Julius Reinberg, who they see as a possible successor to Elfaria.

Meanwhile, in the Grand Magic Festival, Will Serfort confronts Julius and his team, determined not to lose until Julius apologizes to Donan and his friends. Julius mocks Will and launches a barrage of ice attacks, using his secret spell, Ars Weiss, to create multiple ice clones.

Will, surprised by the technique, learns that Julius obtained the spell through self-study, but is angered when Julius belittles Elfaria in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7. As Will breaks free from an ice trap, he exposes Julius’s reliance on his teammates to control the clones.

He also points out the mage's lack of mastery. Enraged, Julius summons more clones, but Will, having known Elfaria's magic since childhood, easily identifies the real Julius among them. Using his knowledge, Will incapacitates Julius's clones and lands a decisive blow, securing his victory.

Despite his win, another team, led by Wignall Lindor, claims the crown. Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 7 concludes with Elfaria reacting to Will’s words, and Sion Ulster vowing to defeat Will in the future.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.