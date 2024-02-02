‘Belated greeting’: BTS' RM surprises with cute blonde look in latest photo dump; bids goodbye to 2023

BTS' RM recently treated fans to a series of aesthetic pictures in a photo dump format. Additionally, both RM and V have attained elite military graduate status, a remarkable achievement recognized among only six individuals for their outstanding performance. Following their graduation, RM on February 2nd shared a collection of aesthetically pleasing photos to connect with his fans.

BTS’ RM’s aesthetic photo dump

In the initial photo, BTS' RM strikes a pose for a mirror selfie sporting a blonde wig, reminiscent of a previous post where he donned a black-haired wig, sparking nostalgia among fans. This image also evokes memories of fellow BTS member V's photo featuring long, luxurious golden locks. Other photos depicts the Wild Flower rapper standing before a stunning painting, suggesting a visit to a museum. Known for his passion for art, it's no surprise to see artistic elements in his photo dump.

Several other pictures feature RM in various settings: attending a meeting with his team, sitting on a bus in a stylish outfit while adjusting his shoes, a candid selfie with dramatic backlighting creating a beautiful effect, a black and white shot of him surrounded by nature, an aesthetic black and white film strip highlighting his face, a shirtless photo with sunlight casting a golden glow on his back, a playful picture with a friend, and finally, a shot from an interesting angle. These images comprise a belated update from RM as he bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024, captioned with "Belated Greeting, #bye2023." This series serves as both an update and a check-in with his fans.

BTS’ RM’s recent activities

BTS' RM and V recently graduated as elite military trainees, standing out among only six individuals recognized for their outstanding performance at the military graduation ceremony. This exclusive acknowledgment highlights the stringent requirements needed to attain such distinguished status.

During the ceremony, RM delivered a graduation speech, reflecting on his delayed enlistment and the challenges of joining the military at a relatively older age. Despite initial apprehensions, he emphasized the importance of military training in South Korea, a country still divided by an armistice.

RM shared insights into his experiences at the Army Training Center, highlighting the camaraderie formed during a memorable night march. Expressing gratitude for the guidance of executives and squad leaders, he appreciated the meaningful, enjoyable, and fulfilling aspects of military life.

