BLACKPINK’s Lisa and TWICE’s Mina spotted shopping together; See PIC

BLACKPINK's Lisa and TWICE's Mina, sparked excitement within the fanbases of these two prominent K-pop girl groups, ONCE and BLINK. While online communities often engage in comparing K-pop groups, the truth is that many of the members share close friendships. Fans are celebrating as Mina from TWICE was seen shopping with Lisa from BLACKPINK.

Lisa and Mina enjoying their time shopping on the streets of Seoul

Over time, online users have enjoyed numerous interactions between the two idols born in 1997 and their circle of friends. On January 12, fresh images and videos captured the two idols shopping together in South Korea. In the shared photos, Lisa and Mina displayed their exceptional looks even without makeup. Adding to the charm, a video depicted Mina patiently waiting for Lisa, who wanted to record a video of a cat outside the store. The content featuring the two idols delighted netizens, who couldn't resist the adorable moments captured in the photos and videos.

As always, netizens enjoy seeing relationships between idols from various groups, and the TWICE x BLACKPINK crumbs are among the most popular. Seeing this interaction fans took to social media and said, “Awww Lisa shopping with Mina... Also, her taking a picture of a cat though.”. Another added, “Lisa be like wait Mina she cute lemme take her pic.”

More about Lisa and Mina

Lisa, whose birth name is Lalisa Manobal is a rapper, singer, and dancer currently based in South Korea. Hailing from Buri Ram, Thailand, she holds the distinction of being the sole Thai member of BLACKPINK, YG Entertainment's renowned girl group. Lisa's journey in the world of dance began at the age of four, participating in various dance competitions throughout her early years. She achieved a remarkable feat by being the only individual to pass the Thailand auditions for YG in 2010. In August 2016, Lisa made her debut as one of the four members of BLACKPINK, marking her as the first non-ethnically Korean individual to debut under the agency. On September 10, 2021, Lisa released her debut single album titled Lalisa. In August 2022, Lisa secured the title of Best KPOP at MTV's VMAs.

Myoui Mina, a Japanese singer and dancer, is currently based in South Korea as a member of the girl group TWICE, managed by JYP Entertainment. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Mina relocated to Japan during her early years and grew up in Nishinomiya. With an eleven-year background in ballet, she debuted as a member of TWICE in October 2015 after participating in the South Korean reality show Sixteen in 2015.

