Box Office: Ahead of Hera Pheri 3, delving into theatrical performances of Priyadarshan's comedy movies; can it promise him his first Hindi blockbuster?

Let's take a lookback at Priyadarshan's comedy movies in Hindi cinema. We are also decoding if Hera Pheri 3 has the potential to be his first blockbuster.
Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has worked mainly in Malayalam and Hindi movies in his career spanning several decades. His contribution to Indian cinema is truly unparalleled. Best known for movies like Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, and others, Priyadarshan will now be directing Hera Pheri 3 and Bhoot Bangla. With Priyadarshan returning to the Hera Pheri franchise, let's delve into his Hindi filmography over the years. Can he have a blockbuster this time?
Priyadarshan's Comedy Movies In Bollywood: Hera Pheri; Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul, And More
HERA PHERI
Hera Pheri, which was shouldered on Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, earned Rs 12.25 crore net in India. The 2000 cult classic heist comedy drama was an average grosser.
HULCHUL
Hulchul, the 2004 romantic comedy starred Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with other star cast. It collected Rs 20.25 crore as its lifetime net earnings while emerging as a hit.
CHUP CHUP KE
Chup Chup Ke, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, as the leads, fetched Rs 13.75 crore. The 2006 comedy drama also starring Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, secured an average verdict.
Net India Collections Of Priyadarshan's Comedy Movies Are As Follows:
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|Hera Pheri
|Rs 12.25 crore
|Average
|Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar
|Rs 3.75 crore
|Flop
|Hungama
|Rs 12.5 crore
|Sem-Hit
|Hulchul
|Rs 20.25 crore
|Hit
|Garam Masala
|Rs 29 crore
|Hit
|Malamaal Weekly
|Rs 27 crore
|Super Hit
|Chup Chup Ke
|Rs 13.75 crore
|Average
|Bhagam Bhag
|Rs 40.5 crore
|Hit
|Dhol
|Rs 16 crore
|Average
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa
|Rs 49 crore
|Hit
|Mere Baap Pehle Aap
|Rs 22.75 crore
|Below Average
|Billu
|Rs 23 crore
|Flop
|De Dana Dan
|Rs 48.25 crore
|Average
|Khatta Meetha
|Rs 39.25 crore
|Below Average
|Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal
|Rs 6.5 crore
|Disaster
Suniel Shetty Predicts Hera Pheri 3 Will Be A 'Blockbuster'
Priyadarshan has had four clean hits in his career, however, he is yet to deliver a blockbuster in Bollywood. Hera Pheri 3, the much-awaited film which has reunited Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty after Phir Hera Pheri, is scheduled for a 2026 release. In a recent interview with Times of India, Suniel expressed that he is confident that the third part will be a "blockbuster".
Now, going by long wait, immense hype, and nostalgia factor for Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan's upcoming helmer should achieve this fate. Moreover, fans can finally watch Raju, Shyam, and Baburao entertaining the audience after two decades.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
