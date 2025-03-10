Box Office: Ahead of Hera Pheri 3, delving into theatrical performances of Priyadarshan's comedy movies; can it promise him his first Hindi blockbuster?

Let's take a lookback at Priyadarshan's comedy movies in Hindi cinema. We are also decoding if Hera Pheri 3 has the potential to be his first blockbuster.

Picture courtesy: Goldmines Telefilms/YouTube; Venus Movies/YouTube; Netflix India/YouTube

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has worked mainly in Malayalam and Hindi movies in his career spanning several decades. His contribution to Indian cinema is truly unparalleled. Best known for movies like Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, and others, Priyadarshan will now be directing Hera Pheri 3 and Bhoot Bangla. With Priyadarshan returning to the Hera Pheri franchise, let's delve into his Hindi filmography over the years. Can he have a blockbuster this time?

Priyadarshan's Comedy Movies In Bollywood: Hera Pheri; Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul, And More

HERA PHERI

Hera Pheri, which was shouldered on Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, earned Rs 12.25 crore net in India. The 2000 cult classic heist comedy drama was an average grosser.

HULCHUL

Hulchul, the 2004 romantic comedy starred Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with other star cast. It collected Rs 20.25 crore as its lifetime net earnings while emerging as a hit.

CHUP CHUP KE

Chup Chup Ke, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, as the leads, fetched Rs 13.75 crore. The 2006 comedy drama also starring Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, secured an average verdict.

Net India Collections Of Priyadarshan's Comedy Movies Are As Follows:

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts
Hera Pheri Rs 12.25 crore Average
Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar Rs 3.75 crore Flop
Hungama Rs 12.5 crore Sem-Hit
Hulchul Rs 20.25 crore Hit
Garam Masala Rs 29 crore Hit
Malamaal Weekly Rs 27 crore Super Hit
Chup Chup Ke Rs 13.75 crore Average
Bhagam Bhag Rs 40.5 crore Hit
Dhol Rs 16 crore Average
Bhool Bhulaiyaa Rs 49 crore Hit
Mere Baap Pehle Aap Rs 22.75 crore Below Average
Billu Rs 23 crore Flop
De Dana Dan Rs 48.25 crore Average
Khatta Meetha Rs 39.25 crore Below Average
Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal Rs 6.5 crore Disaster

Suniel Shetty Predicts Hera Pheri 3 Will Be A 'Blockbuster'

Priyadarshan has had four clean hits in his career, however, he is yet to deliver a blockbuster in Bollywood. Hera Pheri 3, the much-awaited film which has reunited Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty after Phir Hera Pheri, is scheduled for a 2026 release. In a recent interview with Times of India, Suniel expressed that he is confident that the third part will be a "blockbuster".

Now, going by long wait, immense hype, and nostalgia factor for Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan's upcoming helmer should achieve this fate. Moreover, fans can finally watch Raju, Shyam, and Baburao entertaining the audience after two decades.

