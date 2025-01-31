EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3 begins in December; Set for a 2026 release

Over the last 3 years, Pinkvilla has been a constant in providing real-time updates on the third instalment of the cult comic franchise – Hera Pheri. And finally, after all the ups and downs, the OG Trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are all set for Hera Pheri 3 with the OG creator, Priyadarshan as the director. The announcement took social media by storm and Hera Pheri 3 became a trending topic globally. We have been flooded with requests from fans on the shooting timelines of Hera Pheri 3. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hera Pheri 3 is slated to go on floors in December 2025.

According to sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will start shooting for the first schedule of Hera Pheri in December 2025. “Priyadarshan is presently busy shooting for Bhooth Bangla, and the filmmaker will lock his edit for VFX and post-production by June 2025. He then wants to spend some time on the script and then take Hera Pheri 3 on floors. The entire gang is aware of how big a franchise Hera Pheri is and wants to leave no stone unturned to deliver an experience of laughter like never before. The third part of Hera Pheri will go on floors after 6 months of writing and pre-production,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the basic outline of Hera Pheri with character sketches and arc are already in place, and it’s about polishing and developing a tale that does justice to the cult of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao. “Hera Pheri 3 will be shot over a 6-month period from December 2025 till May 2026. The makers are aiming to bring it to the big screen in 2026,” the source added.

Advertisement

For those unaware, audiences have been demanding for Hera Pheri 3 for the longest time and the film is a result of the love the actors and characters have received over the years. The public demand pushed Akshay Kumar to set things in motion and the Khiladi worked tirelessly over the last few years to sort out all the IP issues and make Hera Pheri a reality. “Hera Pheri has given a lot to Akshay Kumar, and he is emotionally attached to the brand. It’s now time for him to give his heart and all the positive energies to Hera Pheri 3, take audiences on a ride to be remembered for a long time,” the source concluded.

All other details on the casting of Hera Pheri 3 have been kept under wraps for now, and we will be bringing more updates on the same shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.