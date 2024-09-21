7 Highest-Grossing Fast And Furious Films Worldwide: Furious 7, Fast X and more

Not every action film proves to click with the audience. However, when it comes to the Fast and Furious film franchise, it has a perfect blend of heists, family drama, and street racing. Over the years, it has evolved impressively, with Vin Diesel being the star face. Speaking of the gross collection, a couple of movies from the franchise have even entered the billion-dollar club at the box office. Spanning 23 years of action and counting, the franchise has given numerous iconic moments to the audience. Today, let us take a brief look at the 7 highest-grossing Fast and Furious Movies at the global box office.

7 Highest-Grossing Fast And Furious Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Furious 7

Released in 2015, this film was written by Chris Morgan, and James Wan serves as the director. Like most of the other installments, it stars Vin Diesel and is the highest-grossing Fast and Furious movie ever created in the franchise. It collected USD 1.51 billion and is considered one of the finely made movies in the franchise. Owing to its global business at the ticket windows, Furious 7 became one of the highest-grossing films of 2015. Sadly, this marked Paul Walker’s final performance in the franchise.

2. The Fate of the Furious

Helmed by F. Gary Gary, it is the 8th film in the Fast and Furious franchise, which also stars Dwayne Johnson alongside Vin Diesel. This film is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise, minting USD 1.23 billion at the global box office. Made against a budget of approximately USD 250–270 million, The Fate of the Furious' worldwide gross numbers prove its finesse and how pulled the crowds to the theatres.

3. Fast and Furious 6

As the name suggests, it is the 6th installment in the Fast and Furious franchise and serves as the sequel to the Fast Five film. Released in 2013, the box office collection of this Justin Lin directorial yet again proved the legacy of the film series. Fast and Furious 6 grossed USD 789 million, thereby ranking third among the highest-grossing Fast and Furious movies at the worldwide box office. Be it the performances of the actors, screenplay, or direction, the movie met with generally positive reviews and features some of the biggest action sequences.

4. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Although it is part of the Fast and Furious franchise, it is the first spin-off film created, set after the events of The Fate of Furious. Interestingly, it did not star Vin Diesel but featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as Hobbs and Shaw, respectively.

The makers' experiment of introducing a spin-off proved to be a huge hit, with its global business showing up as a testament to it. Hobbs & Shaw did a business of USD 760 million against a production budget of USD 200 million and, hence, is one of the highest-grossing Fast and Furious movies worldwide.

5. F9: The Fast Saga

Featuring a star-studded cast, The Fast Saga was one of the most anticipated films. The movie delivered essential revelations for the audience, shedding light on the mysterious backstory of Dominic Toretto's secret brother. Furthermore, it showcased thrilling action sequences, culminating in the franchise's first venture into space. F9: The Fast Saga's worldwide box office collections amount to USD 719 million, and hence, it stands fifth on the list of highest-grossing Fast and Furious movies. Upon its release, the movie created havoc and set several pandemic box office records.

6. Fast X

Directed by Louis Leterrier, it is the sequel to F9. Fast X follows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) as he tries to protect his family from Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. It hit the theatres in 2023, and as far as its box office collection is concerned, Fast X minted USD 714 million. Created on a whopping budget of USD 378.8 million, it faced criticism for its writing. However, the faceoff between Vin and Jason was no less than a treat for the F & F fans.

7. Fast Five

What's the differentiating factor for Fast Five? While the franchise always focused on conspiracies and drug lords, it transformed it into a heist series. Not only this but apart from featuring street racing, it shifted its focus to gunfights and other action sequences. At the global box office, Fast Five smashed USD 629 during its lifetime theatrical run and is currently one of the highest-grossing Fast and Furious movies.

List of highest-grossing Fast and Furious movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Furious 7 USD 1.51 billion 2 The Fate of the Furious USD 1.23 billion 3 Fast and Furious 6 USD 789 million 4 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw USD 760 million 5 F9: The Fast Saga USD 719 million 6 Fast X USD 714 million 7 Fast Five USD 629 million

For the unversed, a sequel to Fast X is in development and is set to hit theaters in 2026. Reportedly, it is said to be the final entry in this long-running franchise.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

