Box Office: Sanam Teri Kasam prepares for a HUGE Valentine's Day despite new release Chhaava

February is a month of love and Sanam Teri Kasam has added its flavor in the wave with its theatrical comeback this year. Headlined by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, it brought back the emotional love story of Inder and Saru on the big screens. Now, the 2016 romantic drama is all set to prepare for huge business on Valentine's Day despite new release, Chhaava.

Sanam Teri Kasam All Set For Valentine's Day

Re-released on February 7, on the occasion of Rose Day, Sanam Teri Kasam will soon complete the first week of its re-release in theaters. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film, which emerged as a flop in 2016, has been a top choice of cinegoers this time.

After collecting respectable numbers in six days, the tragic romance is eyeing huge business on Valentine's Day in its second week. Despite the clash with Chhaava and the film losing screens, the figures of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's helmer shall be bigger on the second Friday than first Thursday.

Will Sanam Teri Kasam's Blockbuster Run Be Impacted Due To Chhaava?

Sanam Teri Kasam will receive a boost in its performance in the second week due to Valentine's Day. As per expectations, the 2016 cult film, which has created mass hysteria among fans, will attract more audiences in the love season. Many cinegoers are likely to watch the old movie in theaters with their partners.

Although Chhaava is releasing on February 14 (Valentine's Day), Sanam Teri Kasam will hold well on Valentine's despite the big competition. Speaking of the historical actioner, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer is expected to open in the range of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore net in India.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

